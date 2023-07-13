 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #6 Ons Jabeur: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon

The two top-10 competitors will meet at center court with a trip to the Wimbledon finals on the line.

By Grace McDermott
Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the semifinal round of the women’s singles tournament at Wimbledon. The match will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 13 and will air on ESPN. The winner will advance to the finals to face either Marketa Vondrousova or Elina Svitolina.

Jabeur avenged her loss in the 2022 Wimbledon finals by defeating last year’s champion, Elena Rybakina, in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka took down No. 25 Madison Keys in straight sets to advance. The two have met four times in their careers, and Sabalenka leads the series 3-1.

Sabalenka enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -165, with Jabeur coming in at +135.

Women’s singles semifinal: #2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #6 Ons Jabeur

Match time: 10:00 a.m. ET (estimated based on Svitolina-Vondroušová finish time)
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Sabalenka -165
Jabeur +135

Tournament odds

Sabalenka +135
Jabeur +200

More From DraftKings Network