2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #6 Ons Jabeur: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the semifinal round of the women’s singles tournament at Wimbledon. The match will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 13 and will air on ESPN. The winner will advance to the finals to face either Marketa Vondrousova or Elina Svitolina.
Jabeur avenged her loss in the 2022 Wimbledon finals by defeating last year’s champion, Elena Rybakina, in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka took down No. 25 Madison Keys in straight sets to advance. The two have met four times in their careers, and Sabalenka leads the series 3-1.
Sabalenka enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -165, with Jabeur coming in at +135.
Women’s singles semifinal: #2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #6 Ons Jabeur
Match time: 10:00 a.m. ET (estimated based on Svitolina-Vondroušová finish time)
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Match odds
Sabalenka -165
Jabeur +135
Tournament odds
Sabalenka +135
Jabeur +200