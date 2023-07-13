2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #6 Ons Jabeur: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the semifinal round of the women’s singles tournament at Wimbledon. The match will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 13 and will air on ESPN. The winner will advance to the finals to face either Marketa Vondrousova or Elina Svitolina.

Jabeur avenged her loss in the 2022 Wimbledon finals by defeating last year’s champion, Elena Rybakina, in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka took down No. 25 Madison Keys in straight sets to advance. The two have met four times in their careers, and Sabalenka leads the series 3-1.

Sabalenka enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -165, with Jabeur coming in at +135.

Women’s singles semifinal: #2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #6 Ons Jabeur

Match time: 10:00 a.m. ET (estimated based on Svitolina-Vondroušová finish time)

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Sabalenka -165

Jabeur +135

Tournament odds

Sabalenka +135

Jabeur +200