Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the finals in the women’s singles bracket?

We break down women’s semifinal results at Wimbledon and who advanced to the finals in the women’s singles bracket.

By David Fucillo Updated
A general view of centre court as Iga Swiatek takes on Elina Svitolina in their ladies quarter final match on day nine of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Tuesday July 11, 2023. Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament is coming down the home stretch and the women will determine the finalists on Thursday, July 13. The semifinals get started on Centre Court at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and will run until approximately 12 p.m.

The semifinals open with an unseeded matchup of Elina Svitolina and Markéta Vondroušová. Svitolina opened the tournament at +5000 to win it all, while Vondroušová was +8000. Vondroušová is a -135 favorite in this match at DraftKings Sportsbook and is 3-2 head-to-head, with her most recent win coming at the 2021 Olympics.

The second semifinal will see #2 Aryna Sabalenka face #6 Ons Jabeur following the conclusion of the first match. Sabalenka entered the tournament +500 to win while Jabeur was +1400. Sabalenka is -165 and is 3-1 head-to-head, with a win in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals.

With the semifinals underway, we’ll track results as the field narrows to the top two in the women’s singles draw.

UPDATE: Vondroušová beat Svitolina in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-3. Her previous best result at Wimbledon was a second-round appearance in 2021. Her previous best overall Grand Slam result was the 2019 French Open final. Otherwise, she’s never gotten past the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final

Markéta Vondroušová vs. TBD

