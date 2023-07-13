Elina Svitolina vs. Markéta Vondroušová: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles semifinal at Wimbledon

Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova, both unseeded, will compete in the Wimbledon women’s singles semifinals for a spot in the finals. Only four unseeded players have ever reached the women’s final at Wimbledon, and one of these two will make the fifth. They also have a chance to make history, as no unseeded woman has ever won the Wimbledon title.
The winner of this match will face the winner of Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka. The two have faced off five times throughout their careers, and Svitolina leads the series 3-2. Svitolina upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the semis, and Vondrousova beat No. 4 Jessica Pegula.
Vondrousova is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -135. Svitolina comes in at +110. The match will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 13 and will air on ESPN.
Women’s singles semifinal: E. Svitolina vs. M. Vondroušová
Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Match odds
Vondrousova -135
Svitolina +110
Tournament odds
Svitolina +450
Vondrousova +500