Wimbledon TV info: How to watch women’s semifinals on Thursday, July 13

The final four of the women’s singles tournament at Wimbledon have been set. Two unseeded players, Marketa Vondrousova and Elina Svitolina, face each other in Thursday’s first semifinal match. Whoever wins will become just the fifth unseeded woman to reach the Wimbledon finals, and will have the chance to make history as the first unseeded woman to win at Wimbledon.

Later on Thursday, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will take on No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the second semifinal match. Jabeur reached the finals last year and fell to Elena Rybakina. This year, she avenged that loss with a quarterfinal victory over Rybakina.

Svitolina beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in a huge upset to reach the semifinals, and Vondrousova took down No. 4 Jessica Pegula. Sabalenka overcame No. 25 Madison Keys in the quarterfinals. The games will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 13 and will air on ESPN.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds by DraftKings Sportsbook with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

8:30 a.m. ET: Marketa Vondrousova (-135) vs. Elina Svitolina (+110)

9:45 a.m. ET: Ons Jabeur (+135) vs. Aryna Sabalenka (-165)

How to live stream women’s semifinals

Coverage of the ladies’ quarterfinals will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.