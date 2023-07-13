NASCAR schedule for 2023 New Hampshire Cup, Xfinity races

NASCAR heads north for its next races. The Truck Series will be off, but the Xfinity and Cup Series will both be in action. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH will host the events throughout the weekend. The Xfinity Series will run the 2023 Ambetter Health 200 on Saturday, July 15, with the Cup Series holding the 2023 Crayon 301 on Sunday, July 16.

The Cup Series will have its practice session at 12:05 p.m. ET which will air on USA. Qualifying will follow at 12:50 p.m. E.T. The green flag for the Crayon 301 is scheduled to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the race airing on USA. Christopher Bell heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +550 and is followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+650), Denny Hamlin (+700) and Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick all with +900 odds.

The Xfinity Series will hold its practice session on Friday, July 14. It will begin at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA and will lead into qualifying at 5:35 p.m. ET. The Ambetter Health 200 will start at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and will also air on USA. Xfinity Series odds are not yet available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times below are ET.

Friday, July 14

5:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series Practice — USA, NBCSports.com/live

5:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series Qualifying — USA, NBCSports.com/live

Saturday, July 15

12:05 p.m. — Cup Series Practice — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

12:50 p.m. — Cup Series Qualifying — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

3 p.m. — Ambetter Health 200, Xfinity Series race — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, July 16

2:30 p.m. — Crayon 301, Cup Series race — USA, NBCSports.com/live