Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open continues into Friday at the Renaissance Golf Club in North Berwick, Scotland. As golfers battle through wind and rain, they hope to make the cut after 36 holes wrap up on Friday and compete into the weekend.
Xander Schauffele, the 2022 champion, has returned to defend his title. He goes up against some stiff competition in Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay. Despite the high-profile field, this tournament is actually not an elevated event. Golfers are competing for a share of a $9 million purse.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Friday.
2023 Scottish Open Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|2:15 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Taylor
|Gavin Kyle Green
|Matthieu Pavon
|2:15 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Charley Hoffman
|Padraig Harrington
|Daniel Hillier
|2:26 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brandon Wu
|Romain Langasque
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|2:26 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Callum Tarren
|Thomas Bjørn
|Tom McKibbin
|2:37 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Lee Hodges
|Jordan Smith
|Antoine Rozner
|2:37 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Keith Mitchell
|Danny Willett
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Harry Hall
|Adri Arnaus
|2:48 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Max Homa
|Adam Scott
|Yannik Paul
|2:59 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Jamie Donaldson
|Haotong Li
|2:59 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|Viktor Hovland
|Shane Lowry
|3:10 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Ross Fisher
|Calum Hill
|3:10 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Rickie Fowler
|Wyndham Clark
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3:21 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Stallings
|Alex Noren
|Alexander Björk
|3:21 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Rose
|Billy Horschel
|Victor Perez
|3:32 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Patrick Rodgers
|Connor Syme
|3:32 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Tom Kim
|Grant Forrest
|3:43 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Richard Mansell
|Dan Bradbury
|3:43 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Riley
|Gary Woodland
|Guido Migliozzi
|3:54 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Justin Walters
|Yeongsu Kim
|3:54 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Corey Conners
|Tom Hoge
|Ryan Fox
|4:05 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Doug Ghim
|Sami Valimaki
|4:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|4:16 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Ryder
|Eddie Pepperell
|Sebastian Soderberg
|4:16 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Matthew Southgate
|Marcus Armitage
|4:27 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Zac Blair
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Chase Hanna
|4:27 AM
|Tee No. 10
|S.H. Kim
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Ashun Wu
|7:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Ludvig Aberg
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|7:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|David Law
|Aaron Baddeley
|Matthew Baldwin
|7:41 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Lucas Herbert
|Thomas Detry
|Richie Ramsay
|7:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Will Gordon
|Joakim Lagergren
|Zander Lombard
|7:52 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Francesco Molinari
|Luke Donald
|Aaron Rai
|7:52 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jorge Campillo
|Harrison Endycott
|Matthew Jordan
|8:03 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Patrick Cantlay
|Adrian Meronk
|8:03 AM
|Tee No. 10
|J.T. Poston
|Dale Whitnell
|Callum Shinkwin
|8:14 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Rory McIlroy
|Xander Schauffele
|Justin Thomas
|8:14 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Oliver Wilson
|Kevin Yu
|Kalle Samooja
|8:25 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jordan Spieth
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Robert MacIntyre
|8:25 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Garrick Higgo
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Simon Forsström
|8:36 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|Seamus Power
|Min Woo Lee
|8:36 AM
|Tee No. 10
|K.H. Lee
|Ockie Strydom
|Daniel Gavins
|8:47 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Taylor
|Edoardo Molinari
|Pablo Larrazabal
|8:47 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Cam Davis
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Adrian Otaegui
|8:58 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sungjae Im
|Thriston Lawrence
|Ewen Ferguson
|8:58 AM
|Tee No. 10
|C.T. Pan
|Scott Jamieson
|Sean Crocker
|9:09 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Harman
|Sahith Theegala
|Marcel Siem
|9:09 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Wil Besseling
|Joost Luiten
|9:20 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Dylan Wu
|Oliver Bekker
|9:20 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Montgomery
|Paul Waring
|Nick Bachem
|9:31 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Martin
|Alex Smalley
|Bio Kim
|9:31 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Hurly Long
|9:42 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Byeong Hun An
|Robby Shelton
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|9:42 AM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lingmerth
|Marcel Schneider
|Yoseop Seo