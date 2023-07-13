Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open continues into Friday at the Renaissance Golf Club in North Berwick, Scotland. As golfers battle through wind and rain, they hope to make the cut after 36 holes wrap up on Friday and compete into the weekend.

Xander Schauffele, the 2022 champion, has returned to defend his title. He goes up against some stiff competition in Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay. Despite the high-profile field, this tournament is actually not an elevated event. Golfers are competing for a share of a $9 million purse.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Friday.