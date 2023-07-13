Tour de France results: Who won stage 12, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France completed a hilly Stage 12 and Spanish cyclist Ion Izagirre Insausti claimed a dominant victory. He crossed the finish line first with second and third place coming in a minute behind him. French cyclist Mathieu Burgaudeau finished second and American Matteo Jorgenson finished third.

Jonas Vingegaard maintained his 17-second overall lead on Tadej Pogačar for the yellow jersey. The top of the general classification finished in a group 4:14 back of Izagirre.

The peloton heads into the mountains on Friday for three straight days of significant climbing. Stage 13 starts at 7:45 a.m. ET and runs 137.8 kilometers from Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier. The first 80 kilometers are fairly flat with some slight incline, but then there are two climbs to test the cyclists. The first climb is not massive, but gets them up over 850 meters in elevation. They return down to 250 meters and then close with a massive climb up Grand Colombier to 1,500 meters. The 17.4-kilometer climb is at 7.1% and is a Category H climb.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 12.

Stage 12 top finishers