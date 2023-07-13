Tour de France, Stage 12: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France is headed toward three mountain stages, but ahead of that, Stage 12 will run a hilly course moving toward eastern France. The peloton will race 169 kilometers from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais with seven quick climbs throughout the day. Television coverage starts at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network with the pre-show and live coverage of the stage starts at 6:55. The peloton will officially get going at 7:05 a.m.
Wout van Aert heads into Thursday’s stage as the favorite to win it, with +800 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mattias Skjelmose and Matej Mohoric follow at +1200.
The next three days after this stage could be make or break for the yellow jersey, but Thursday offers a chance for some movement. Although there is not extensive climbing in this stage, there is enough that second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar is +1600 to win the stage while yellow jersey-wearer Jonas Vingegaard is +6500. Will Pogačar make a push ahead of three rough mountain stages, or will he hang back with hopes of making his move over the weekend?
TV schedule
Date: Thursday, July 13
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 42 hours, 33 minutes, 13 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 17 seconds back
- Jai Hindley — 2 minutes, 40 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 4 minutes, 22 seconds back
- Pello Bilbao Lopez — 4 minutes, 34 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 12 odds
|Wout Van Aert
|+800
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+1200
|Matej Mohoric
|+1200
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+1600
|Tadej Pogacar
|+1600
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+1800
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+2000
|Krists Neilands
|+2000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+2000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+2500
|Valentin Madouas
|+2800
|Ruben Guerreiro
|+2800
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+2800
|Thibaut Pinot
|+3000
|Felix Gall
|+3500
|Victor Lafay
|+4000
|Tom Pidcock
|+4000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+4000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+4000
|Ben O'Connor
|+5000
|Alex Aranburu
|+5000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+5000
|Romain Bardet
|+5000
|Michael Woods
|+5000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+5000
|Fred Wright
|+5000
|Dylan Teuns
|+5000
|Clement Champoussin
|+5000
|Warren Barguil
|+6500
|Pierre Latour
|+6500
|Nick Schultz
|+6500
|Neilson Powless
|+6500
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+6500
|Johan Esteban Chaves
|+6500
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+8000
|Wout Poels
|+8000
|Rui Costa
|+8000
|Pello Bilbao
|+8000
|Mikel Landa
|+8000
|Louis Meintjes
|+8000
|Ion Izagirre
|+8000
|Guillaume Martin
|+8000
|Egan Bernal
|+8000
|Clement Berthet
|+10000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+10000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+10000
|Omar Fraile
|+10000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+10000
|David Gaudu
|+10000
|David De La Cruz
|+10000
|Bob Jungels
|+13000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+13000
|Jack Haig
|+13000
|Antonio Pedrero
|+15000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+15000
|Simon Geschke
|+15000
|Sepp Kuss
|+15000
|Remi Cavagna
|+15000
|Patrick Konrad
|+15000
|Nans Peters
|+15000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+15000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+15000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+15000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+15000
|James Shaw
|+15000
|Hugo Houle
|+15000
|Chris Harper
|+20000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+20000
|Anthon Charmig
|+20000
|Adam Yates
|+20000
|Torstein Traeen
|+20000
|Stefan Kung
|+20000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+20000
|Simon Yates
|+20000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+20000
|Mads Pedersen
|+20000
|Lawson Craddock
|+20000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+20000
|Jasper Stuyven
|+20000
|Jasper Philipsen
|+20000
|Jai Hindley
|+20000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+25000
|Anthony Turgis
|+25000
|Simon Clarke
|+25000
|Quentin Pacher
|+25000
|Matteo Trentin
|+25000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+25000
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+25000
|Corbin Strong
|+25000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+30000
|Biniam Girmay
|+30000
|Tony Gallopin
|+30000
|Quinten Hermans
|+30000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+30000
|Kevin Geniets
|+30000
|Harold Tejada
|+30000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+30000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+30000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+30000
|Christophe Laporte
|+40000
|Ben Turner
|+40000
|Anthony Perez
|+40000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+40000
|Valentin Ferron
|+40000
|Rafal Majka
|+40000
|Nils Politt
|+40000
|Nikias Arndt
|+40000
|Luka Mezgec
|+40000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+40000
|Chris Hamilton
|+50000
|Axel Zingle
|+50000
|Bryan Coquard
|+50000
|Stan Dewulf
|+50000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+50000
|Peter Sagan
|+50000
|Oliver Naesen
|+50000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+50000
|Matthew Dinham
|+50000
|Matis Louvel
|+50000
|Gianni Moscon
|+50000
|Soren Waerenskjold
|+60000
|Rasmus Tiller
|+60000
|Mike Teunissen
|+60000
|Lars van den Berg
|+60000
|Florian Vermeersch
|+60000
|Dries Devenyns
|+60000
|Caleb Ewan
|+80000
|Yves Lampaert
|+80000
|Silvan Dillier
|+80000
|Nils Eekhoff
|+80000
|Nathan Van Hooydonck
|+80000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+80000
|Michael Gogl
|+80000
|Marco Haller
|+80000
|Jasper de Buyst
|+80000
|Dion Smith
|+80000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+80000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -110
Jonas Vingegaard: +100
Jai Hindley: +5000
Tom Pidcock: +8000
Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +8000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300