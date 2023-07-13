 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 12: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By Brittany Jarret

Stan Dewulf of Belgium and Ag2R Citroën Team and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo-Visma compete during the stage eleven of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 179.8km from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins / #UCIWT / on July 12, 2023 in Moulins, France. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France is headed toward three mountain stages, but ahead of that, Stage 12 will run a hilly course moving toward eastern France. The peloton will race 169 kilometers from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais with seven quick climbs throughout the day. Television coverage starts at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network with the pre-show and live coverage of the stage starts at 6:55. The peloton will officially get going at 7:05 a.m.

Wout van Aert heads into Thursday’s stage as the favorite to win it, with +800 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mattias Skjelmose and Matej Mohoric follow at +1200.

The next three days after this stage could be make or break for the yellow jersey, but Thursday offers a chance for some movement. Although there is not extensive climbing in this stage, there is enough that second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar is +1600 to win the stage while yellow jersey-wearer Jonas Vingegaard is +6500. Will Pogačar make a push ahead of three rough mountain stages, or will he hang back with hopes of making his move over the weekend?

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 13
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 42 hours, 33 minutes, 13 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 17 seconds back
  3. Jai Hindley — 2 minutes, 40 seconds back
  4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 4 minutes, 22 seconds back
  5. Pello Bilbao Lopez — 4 minutes, 34 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 12 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Wout Van Aert +800
Mattias Skjelmose +1200
Matej Mohoric +1200
Tobias Halland Johannessen +1600
Tadej Pogacar +1600
Julian Alaphilippe +1800
Matteo Jorgenson +2000
Krists Neilands +2000
Giulio Ciccone +2000
Mathieu van der Poel +2500
Valentin Madouas +2800
Ruben Guerreiro +2800
Magnus Cort Nielsen +2800
Thibaut Pinot +3000
Felix Gall +3500
Victor Lafay +4000
Tom Pidcock +4000
Michal Kwiatkowski +4000
Georg Zimmermann +4000
Ben O'Connor +5000
Alex Aranburu +5000
Alberto Bettiol +5000
Romain Bardet +5000
Michael Woods +5000
Maxim Van Gils +5000
Fred Wright +5000
Dylan Teuns +5000
Clement Champoussin +5000
Warren Barguil +6500
Pierre Latour +6500
Nick Schultz +6500
Neilson Powless +6500
Jonas Vingegaard +6500
Johan Esteban Chaves +6500
Alexey Lutsenko +8000
Wout Poels +8000
Rui Costa +8000
Pello Bilbao +8000
Mikel Landa +8000
Louis Meintjes +8000
Ion Izagirre +8000
Guillaume Martin +8000
Egan Bernal +8000
Clement Berthet +10000
Soren Kragh Andersen +10000
Rigoberto Uran +10000
Omar Fraile +10000
Emanuel Buchmann +10000
David Gaudu +10000
David De La Cruz +10000
Bob Jungels +13000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +13000
Jack Haig +13000
Antonio Pedrero +15000
Victor Campenaerts +15000
Simon Geschke +15000
Sepp Kuss +15000
Remi Cavagna +15000
Patrick Konrad +15000
Nans Peters +15000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +15000
Lilian Calmejane +15000
Kasper Asgreen +15000
Jonathan Castroviejo +15000
James Shaw +15000
Hugo Houle +15000
Chris Harper +20000
Benoit Cosnefroy +20000
Anthon Charmig +20000
Adam Yates +20000
Torstein Traeen +20000
Stefan Kung +20000
Tiesj Benoot +20000
Simon Yates +20000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +20000
Mads Pedersen +20000
Lawson Craddock +20000
Jonas Gregaard +20000
Jasper Stuyven +20000
Jasper Philipsen +20000
Jai Hindley +20000
Carlos Rodriguez +25000
Anthony Turgis +25000
Simon Clarke +25000
Quentin Pacher +25000
Matteo Trentin +25000
Juan Pedro Lopez +25000
Gregor Muhlberger +25000
Corbin Strong +25000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +30000
Biniam Girmay +30000
Tony Gallopin +30000
Quinten Hermans +30000
Kevin Vermaerke +30000
Kevin Geniets +30000
Harold Tejada +30000
Gorka Izagirre +30000
Felix Grossschartner +30000
Dylan Van Baarle +30000
Christophe Laporte +40000
Ben Turner +40000
Anthony Perez +40000
Wilco Kelderman +40000
Valentin Ferron +40000
Rafal Majka +40000
Nils Politt +40000
Nikias Arndt +40000
Luka Mezgec +40000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +40000
Chris Hamilton +50000
Axel Zingle +50000
Bryan Coquard +50000
Stan Dewulf +50000
Simon Guglielmi +50000
Peter Sagan +50000
Oliver Naesen +50000
Nelson Oliveira +50000
Matthew Dinham +50000
Matis Louvel +50000
Gianni Moscon +50000
Soren Waerenskjold +60000
Rasmus Tiller +60000
Mike Teunissen +60000
Lars van den Berg +60000
Florian Vermeersch +60000
Dries Devenyns +60000
Caleb Ewan +80000
Yves Lampaert +80000
Silvan Dillier +80000
Nils Eekhoff +80000
Nathan Van Hooydonck +80000
Mikkel Bjerg +80000
Michael Gogl +80000
Marco Haller +80000
Jasper de Buyst +80000
Dion Smith +80000
Danny Van Poppel +80000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -110
Jonas Vingegaard: +100
Jai Hindley: +5000
Tom Pidcock: +8000
Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +8000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

