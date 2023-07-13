Tour de France, Stage 12: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France is headed toward three mountain stages, but ahead of that, Stage 12 will run a hilly course moving toward eastern France. The peloton will race 169 kilometers from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais with seven quick climbs throughout the day. Television coverage starts at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network with the pre-show and live coverage of the stage starts at 6:55. The peloton will officially get going at 7:05 a.m.

Wout van Aert heads into Thursday’s stage as the favorite to win it, with +800 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mattias Skjelmose and Matej Mohoric follow at +1200.

The next three days after this stage could be make or break for the yellow jersey, but Thursday offers a chance for some movement. Although there is not extensive climbing in this stage, there is enough that second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar is +1600 to win the stage while yellow jersey-wearer Jonas Vingegaard is +6500. Will Pogačar make a push ahead of three rough mountain stages, or will he hang back with hopes of making his move over the weekend?

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 13

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 42 hours, 33 minutes, 13 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 17 seconds back Jai Hindley — 2 minutes, 40 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 4 minutes, 22 seconds back Pello Bilbao Lopez — 4 minutes, 34 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 12 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Wout Van Aert +800 Mattias Skjelmose +1200 Matej Mohoric +1200 Tobias Halland Johannessen +1600 Tadej Pogacar +1600 Julian Alaphilippe +1800 Matteo Jorgenson +2000 Krists Neilands +2000 Giulio Ciccone +2000 Mathieu van der Poel +2500 Valentin Madouas +2800 Ruben Guerreiro +2800 Magnus Cort Nielsen +2800 Thibaut Pinot +3000 Felix Gall +3500 Victor Lafay +4000 Tom Pidcock +4000 Michal Kwiatkowski +4000 Georg Zimmermann +4000 Ben O'Connor +5000 Alex Aranburu +5000 Alberto Bettiol +5000 Romain Bardet +5000 Michael Woods +5000 Maxim Van Gils +5000 Fred Wright +5000 Dylan Teuns +5000 Clement Champoussin +5000 Warren Barguil +6500 Pierre Latour +6500 Nick Schultz +6500 Neilson Powless +6500 Jonas Vingegaard +6500 Johan Esteban Chaves +6500 Alexey Lutsenko +8000 Wout Poels +8000 Rui Costa +8000 Pello Bilbao +8000 Mikel Landa +8000 Louis Meintjes +8000 Ion Izagirre +8000 Guillaume Martin +8000 Egan Bernal +8000 Clement Berthet +10000 Soren Kragh Andersen +10000 Rigoberto Uran +10000 Omar Fraile +10000 Emanuel Buchmann +10000 David Gaudu +10000 David De La Cruz +10000 Bob Jungels +13000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +13000 Jack Haig +13000 Antonio Pedrero +15000 Victor Campenaerts +15000 Simon Geschke +15000 Sepp Kuss +15000 Remi Cavagna +15000 Patrick Konrad +15000 Nans Peters +15000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +15000 Lilian Calmejane +15000 Kasper Asgreen +15000 Jonathan Castroviejo +15000 James Shaw +15000 Hugo Houle +15000 Chris Harper +20000 Benoit Cosnefroy +20000 Anthon Charmig +20000 Adam Yates +20000 Torstein Traeen +20000 Stefan Kung +20000 Tiesj Benoot +20000 Simon Yates +20000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +20000 Mads Pedersen +20000 Lawson Craddock +20000 Jonas Gregaard +20000 Jasper Stuyven +20000 Jasper Philipsen +20000 Jai Hindley +20000 Carlos Rodriguez +25000 Anthony Turgis +25000 Simon Clarke +25000 Quentin Pacher +25000 Matteo Trentin +25000 Juan Pedro Lopez +25000 Gregor Muhlberger +25000 Corbin Strong +25000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +30000 Biniam Girmay +30000 Tony Gallopin +30000 Quinten Hermans +30000 Kevin Vermaerke +30000 Kevin Geniets +30000 Harold Tejada +30000 Gorka Izagirre +30000 Felix Grossschartner +30000 Dylan Van Baarle +30000 Christophe Laporte +40000 Ben Turner +40000 Anthony Perez +40000 Wilco Kelderman +40000 Valentin Ferron +40000 Rafal Majka +40000 Nils Politt +40000 Nikias Arndt +40000 Luka Mezgec +40000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +40000 Chris Hamilton +50000 Axel Zingle +50000 Bryan Coquard +50000 Stan Dewulf +50000 Simon Guglielmi +50000 Peter Sagan +50000 Oliver Naesen +50000 Nelson Oliveira +50000 Matthew Dinham +50000 Matis Louvel +50000 Gianni Moscon +50000 Soren Waerenskjold +60000 Rasmus Tiller +60000 Mike Teunissen +60000 Lars van den Berg +60000 Florian Vermeersch +60000 Dries Devenyns +60000 Caleb Ewan +80000 Yves Lampaert +80000 Silvan Dillier +80000 Nils Eekhoff +80000 Nathan Van Hooydonck +80000 Mikkel Bjerg +80000 Michael Gogl +80000 Marco Haller +80000 Jasper de Buyst +80000 Dion Smith +80000 Danny Van Poppel +80000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -110

Jonas Vingegaard: +100

Jai Hindley: +5000

Tom Pidcock: +8000

Carlos Rodriguez Cano: +8000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300