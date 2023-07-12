Watch full USA vs. Panama penalty shootout in 2023 Gold Cup semifinal

The United States men’s national team went through one penalty shootout in the knockout round of the 2023 Gold Cup against Canada in the quarterfinal, but that apparently didn’t satisfy the appetite of drama for the Americans. They went to another penalty shootout after another equalizing goal in extra time in the semifinal against Panama.

Here’s a look at each kick in the shootout.

USA 0-0 PANAMA

Jesus Ferreira, who had the equalizing goal in extra time, sees his spot kick saved by Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

USA 0-1 PANAMA

Fidel Escobar puts Panama ahead with a kick right down the middle. USMNT keeper Matt Turner dove to his right.

USA 1-1 PANAMA

Dorde Mihailovic puts the Americans on the board in the shootout but they’ll still need Panama to miss one to have a chance.

USA 1-2 PANAMA

Ismael Diaz makes no mistake and it’s 2-1 in favor of the underdogs.

USA 2-2 PANAMA

Jordan Morris puts one in the back of the net for USA.

USA 2-2 PANAMA

Saved by Turner! The Americans are back in this after a pretty bad penalty kick from Cristian Martinez.

USA 3-2 PANAMA

This was a calmly placed penalty from Julian Gressel to give the Americans the lead.

USA 3-3 PANAMA

In equally calm fashion, Edgar Yoel Barcenas Herrera puts Panama on level terms again.

USA 4-3 PANAMA

Matt Miazga has the Americans back in front in this shootout.

USA 4-4 PANAMA

Cecilio Waterman sends this one to sudden death kicks. It’ll now be one kick each with the team getting the first advantage winning the match.

USA 4-4 PANAMA

Mosquera makes a save! Panama can now win with a make on the next kick.

USA 4-5 PANAMA

COCO GETS IT DONE



USA: ❌✅✅✅✅❌

PAN: ✅✅❌✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/zD6trYIvCk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023

It’s all over! Adalberto Carrasquilla sends Panama to the Gold Cup final.