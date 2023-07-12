Watch full USA vs. Panama penalty shootout in 2023 Gold Cup semifinal

The United States men’s national team went through one penalty shootout in the knockout round of the 2023 Gold Cup against Canada in the quarterfinal, but that apparently didn’t satisfy the appetite of drama for the Americans. They went to another penalty shootout after another equalizing goal in extra time in the semifinal against Panama.
Here’s a look at each kick in the shootout.
USA 0-0 PANAMA
USA: ❌— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: pic.twitter.com/FOTCZFzzPI
Jesus Ferreira, who had the equalizing goal in extra time, sees his spot kick saved by Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.
USA 0-1 PANAMA
USA: ❌— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅ pic.twitter.com/itN4ebsgNO
Fidel Escobar puts Panama ahead with a kick right down the middle. USMNT keeper Matt Turner dove to his right.
USA 1-1 PANAMA
USA: ❌✅— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅ pic.twitter.com/NvgjTJmzuo
Dorde Mihailovic puts the Americans on the board in the shootout but they’ll still need Panama to miss one to have a chance.
USA 1-2 PANAMA
USA: ❌✅— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/BYOnhSnR9d
Ismael Diaz makes no mistake and it’s 2-1 in favor of the underdogs.
USA 2-2 PANAMA
USA: ❌✅✅— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/kwiMok5N0o
Jordan Morris puts one in the back of the net for USA.
USA 2-2 PANAMA
USA: ❌✅✅— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅✅❌ pic.twitter.com/kg3rwobBYl
Saved by Turner! The Americans are back in this after a pretty bad penalty kick from Cristian Martinez.
USA 3-2 PANAMA
USA: ❌✅✅✅— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅✅❌ pic.twitter.com/YWnctuQQDS
This was a calmly placed penalty from Julian Gressel to give the Americans the lead.
USA 3-3 PANAMA
USA: ❌✅✅✅— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅✅❌✅ pic.twitter.com/9iZtIwzIb5
In equally calm fashion, Edgar Yoel Barcenas Herrera puts Panama on level terms again.
USA 4-3 PANAMA
USA: ❌✅✅✅✅— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅✅❌✅ pic.twitter.com/1K6c1GDmql
Matt Miazga has the Americans back in front in this shootout.
USA 4-4 PANAMA
USA: ❌✅✅✅✅— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅✅❌✅✅ pic.twitter.com/O7KQH0Mwzz
Cecilio Waterman sends this one to sudden death kicks. It’ll now be one kick each with the team getting the first advantage winning the match.
USA 4-4 PANAMA
USA: ❌✅✅✅✅❌— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
PAN: ✅✅❌✅✅ pic.twitter.com/RZwrcdEMoa
Mosquera makes a save! Panama can now win with a make on the next kick.
USA 4-5 PANAMA
COCO GETS IT DONE— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 13, 2023
USA: ❌✅✅✅✅❌
PAN: ✅✅❌✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/zD6trYIvCk
It’s all over! Adalberto Carrasquilla sends Panama to the Gold Cup final.