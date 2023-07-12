2023 Gold Cup final set for July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

The 2023 Gold Cup is coming to a close this weekend with the final match. The winner of the two Wednesday semifinal matches will meet on Sunday, July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The first semifinal of the tournament features the USA and Panama. The USMNT was a -165 favorite in regular time heading into the match. The USA has won 22 of the 25 matches all-time with Panama.

The second semifinal of the tournament features Mexico and Jamaica. El Tri was a -165 favorite in regular time ahead of the match. Jamaica beat them in the 2017 Gold Cup and in a 2017 friendly, but since then is 0-2-2 in the series.

Two years ago, the USA beat Mexico 1-0 in extra time of the Gold Cup final. Miles Robinson scored the winning goal in the 117th minute. The USA and Mexico have split the last four Gold Cup finals. They faced each other the last two tournaments and split the matches.