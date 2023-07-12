Who is in 2023 Gold Cup Final?

After a month of soccer among 16 CONCACAF nations, the 2023 Gold Cup final has finally arrived. The final will take place Sunday, July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, returning to the city for the first time since the 2011 final between Mexico and the United States, which place in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl. Here’s a look at which teams will be in the 2023 final.

Panama, one of the upstarts from the group stage, will take part in the final after upsetting the USMNT in the semifinal round. Panama had to win a penalty shootout to eventually dispatch the defending champions but were clearly the better team throughout the game and have been stellar in this competition.

Panama will now await the winner of the Jamaica-Mexico match to know their opponent in Sunday’s final.