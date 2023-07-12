Secret Invasion’s ‘Beloved’ pushes dueling ideologies of assimilation to the middle of a big fire fight

If there’s one thing that Secret Invasion loves, it’s the possible tragic cliffhanger death note. With “Resurrection,” it was the death of Maria Hill at the hands of Gravik on the battlefield. “Betrayed” does something similar as Gravik finds out Gi’ah is the mole – but you didn’t think they would write off Emila Clarke that soon, did you? Of course not. In the first moments of “Beloved,” Gi’ah used the machine to infuse herself with Extremis DNA and heal from the gun wound. Given the last part of this episode (if this indeed sticks), she will have the anger and actual power to fight Gravik – given that there are no Avengers around.

Gravik’s plan to slowly crush Nick Fury is working even as the old gunslinger is trying to find ways to counteract it. He’s taken Fury’s longtime partner, compromised his home life (so we thought), and presumably killed Fury’s closest friend. For a man that seems to have all bases covered, Gravik seems cognizant of every loose end,

You'd be correct if you have a sneaking suspicion that Rhodey Rhodes was a Skull like Fury did. Like you, I asked how long this intrusion of government has been going on? Rhodes was briefly in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so he must know much about what’s happening. Don’t forget Skrulls can assume the memories of who they clone – no wonder this person is so up to speed regarding the Fury/Rhodes relationship. Even as Fury wants to out this Skrull’s US government involvement, they have the footage of what looks like him shooting Maria.

Then there’s the matter of his marriage to Priscilla. I always had a sneaking suspicion that Fury always felt he couldn’t trust her. He says so at their dinner table when he returns home after learning Gravik orders her to kill him. The first conversation is based on what happened after the attack on New York in 2012 and how Fury brought the supergroup together. Priscilla tells him, “Home is worth fighting for, and the weak are worth protecting.”

I took that as a reference to Fury’s promise to the Skrulls. With the Avengers, he did everything he could to bring the best and brightest together to stop Loki and the Chitauri from destroying Earth. Now he has to use that same resolve to find the Skrulls a home like he promised. The reference to the Raymond Carver poem speaks to the nature of their relationship. Varra assumed the form of a dying Priscilla to infiltrate Fury, but she didn’t foresee falling in love with him. I believe that's the same with Fury – indeed, he had a hunch Priscilla was not who she said she was. But the love – even if it’s of a false avatar was real.

The promise stopped Priscilla from shooting Fury – only part of the reason. They’ve spent so much time together – while she did say some disparaging things about Fury to Skrull Rhodey, Varra/Priscilla still believes in being “beloved.” The last question she asks Fury about possibly loving her in her proper form vacillates into the following conversation between Talos and Gi’ah. Gi’ah is torn in her allegiance with her father – she loves him, but she also wants an actual plan where the Skrulls can live. Going a step further, preferably not dressed up as human counterparts.

Talos continues to see that diplomacy is the way forward. They stop Gravik, turn him over to the US government, and somehow can broker an amnesty deal for the million-strong Skrulls. However, when has it ever been that easy for humankind to accept the unknown? We have little evidence that it will be as smooth as Talos believes. Even his belief in Fury has let him down in some way. It’s not hard to see why Gi’ah and many others like her turned away from Talos’s thinking – little fruits of labor have come of it.

Secret Invasion is wading in tricky waters here because it ends with another presumptive death, while the more significant revelation is Fury seeing Gravik has gone full-on Super Skrull. Dualing thoughts of assimilation have always been the key to this limited series. I just wish it didn’t have to be damped by another (rather impressive) throw-down involving the president where Gravik seemingly kills another person. Or does he? When you have this thematic reoccurrence, it’s hard to level with the gravitas of possibly losing a critical character. With two episodes left, Fury has to do something and fast.