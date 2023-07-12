2023 Emmy Award Nominations: HBO shows come out on top

It’s Emmys time, and despite all the turbulence within the entertainment spectrum, the prestigious television awards ceremony looks to forge ahead. Emmy-nominated Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy chair Frank Scherma just announced the categories and nominees.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will broadcast live on Fox at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. It is possible that the Emmys will be delayed due to the ongoing writers' strike and a possible actors' strike, as noted by The New York Times.

2023 Emmys Nominations List

BEST TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christine Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

BESY COMEDY SERIES

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday