2023 Emmy Award Nominations: HBO shows come out on top

It’s Emmys time, and despite all the turbulence within the entertainment spectrum, the prestigious television awards ceremony looks to forge ahead. Emmy-nominated Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy chair Frank Scherma just announced the categories and nominees.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will broadcast live on Fox at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. It is possible that the Emmys will be delayed due to the ongoing writers' strike and a possible actors' strike, as noted by The New York Times.
2023 Emmys Nominations List
BEST TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
BEST REALITY COMPETITION
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Beef (Netflix)
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christine Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN DRAMA SERIES
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
BESY COMEDY SERIES
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday