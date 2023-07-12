DraftKings Network makes its NASCAR debut as sponsor for 23XI Racing at Crayon 301

DraftKings Network will be chasing the checkered flag this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway!

2 @DraftKings cars = double the fun at @NHMS.

@BubbaWallace and @TylerReddick are set to hit the track this weekend in the DraftKings No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD and the new No. 45 @DKNetwork Toyota Camry TRD. pic.twitter.com/qosnx2OPD9 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) July 12, 2023

As part of our existing relationship with 23XI Racing, DraftKings Network will be the official sponsor of Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 car for the Crayon 301 NASCAR CUP SERIES race on Sunday. The DraftKings Network logos and high-octane colors will be featured on both the car wrap and Reddick’s firesuit.

Reddick has won one race this season and has seven top-10 finishes and is +1800 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win Sunday’s race. Reddick currently has +2200 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Additionally, DraftKings will be the official sponsor of Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 car for Sunday’s race, with DraftKings logos and colors adorning Wallace’s car and firesuit. Wallace has five top-10 finishes this season and is +3000 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win Sunday’s race. He currently has +10000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

DraftKings became the first Official Daily Fantasy Sports, iGaming and Sports Betting Partner of 23XI Racing in 2021. 23XI Racing is owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in partnership with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. The team expanded to two cars in 2022 with the addition of the No. 45 car.

