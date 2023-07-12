 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Celtics in 2023 NBA Summer League

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s Summer League game between the Lakers and Celtics.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets
Jalen Hood-Schifino of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to shoot a free throw against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics add another chapter in their storied rivalry Wednesday, although this one actually won’t have any meaning in comparison to the historical matchups. The two sides will meet in NBA Summer League play with the Lakers trying to stay unbeaten while the Celtics look for their first win in Las Vegas.

Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino remain the key players to watch for the Lakers. Colin Castleton had a good game last time out and could be a rising player for LA as well. Justin Champagnie and Udoka Azubuike are names to look out for with the Celtics in this one.

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 186.5.

Lakers vs. Celtics, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -3.5

The Celtics don’t have any talent that will make the main roster, while the Lakers have at least three players with a chance to play a role in the upcoming season. On top of that, LA is 2-0 in Vegas and Boston is 0-2. Christie has shown great strides since his rookie season, while Hood-Schifino is slowly gaining more confidence in his role. Take the Lakers to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 186.5

The Lakers are the best three-point shooting team in Vegas, hitting 41.8% from deep as a unit. LA is averaging 98 points per game and Boston isn’t too far behind at 93, so in theory the over should be in play. However, this number seems a bit high to feel good about backing both offenses to keep things going. Take the under in this one.

