Wimbledon 2023: Current title odds for women’s singles draw heading into semifinals

The field is set for the women’s singles semifinals at the 2023 Wimbledon tournament. An upset-filled quarterfinals has guaranteed an unseeded player in the finals and removed the pre-tournament favorite. #2 Aryna Sabalenka will meet #6 Ons Jabeur in one match while wild card Elina Svitolina and unseeded Markéta Vondroušová will meet in the other match. Both matches will air on ESPN

Svitolina and Vondroušová will meet in the first match on Thursday, with an 8:30 a.m. ET start time on Centre Court. Svitolina opens as a +110 underdog after upsetting #1 Iga Świątek in the quarterfinals. Vondroušová is a -135 favorite after upsetting #4 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka and Jabeur will meet in the second match of the day, with an estimated start time of 10 a.m. That time will likely change depending on the length of the first semifinal. Sabalenka opened as a -165 favorite after a straight sets victory over #25 Madison Keys. Jabeur is a +135 underdog after a three-set win over #3 Elena Rybakina.

Odds to win women’s singles at Wimbledon ahead of semifinals (by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Aryna Sabalenka: +135

Ons Jabeur: +200

Elina Svitolina: +450

Markéta Vondroušová: +500