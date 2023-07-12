Wimbledon 2023: Current title odds for men’s singles draw heading into semifinals

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament heads into the semifinals and the men’s singles draw features most of the favorites. The top three seeds all advanced and the only upstart is #8 seed Jannik Sinner. The semifinals will air on Friday morning live on ESPN from Centre Court.

Sinner will face #2 seed Novak Djokovic in one semifinal, with Djokovic installed as a -550 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sinner is making his first semifinal appearance in a Grand Slam, having previously reached the quarterfinals in each of the four Grand Slams. He faces a legend in Djokovic who is looking to win his fifth straight Wimbledon title and also to secure the third straight Grand Slam of the calendar year.

The other semifinal will see #1 seed Carlos Alcaraz face #3 seed Daniil Medevedev, with Alcaraz installed as a -250 favorite to win. Alcaraz is in his third career Wimbledon tournament, with second-round and fourth-round results on his resume. Medvedev did not play in last year’s tournament, and his previous best result was the fourth round. These two have won the last two US Open tournaments, with Alcaraz claiming the title last year and Medvedev the year before.

Odds to win men’s singles at Wimbledon ahead of semifinals (by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Novak Djokovic: -190

Carlos Alcaraz: +250

Daniil Medvedev: +1100

Jannik Sinner: +1200