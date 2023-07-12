25 Madison Keys vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 25 Madison Keys in the Wimbledon women’s quarterfinal round. The game will air on ESPN2 at 8:00 a.m. ET as the women compete for a spot among the final four players. The two have met twice before — Sabalenka came out on top in 2018, and Keys won in 2020. They have never met on the courts at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka is the favorite to win, coming in at -200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Keys enters at +150. Sabalenka defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets to reach her second quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Keys dropped the first set to Mirra Andreeva, but came back to win the second two, marking her first QF appearance at the Grand Slam.

Women’s singles quarterfinal: #25 M. Keys vs. #2 A. Sabalenka

Match time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Sabalenka -200

Keys +150

Tournament odds

Sabalenka +300

Keys +1200