3 Elena Rybakina vs. #6 Ons Jabeur: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

No. 3 Elena Rybakina is on the path to defending her Wimbledon title, but she meets a tough competitor in the quarterfinal round in No. 6 Ons Jabeur. This high-ranked matchup has plenty of history behind it — the two women have met on the court four times and split the matches 2-2. The last time they met? Right here at Wimbledon, in the final, which Rybakina won in three sets.

This is a must-watch match as Jabeur looks to avenge her loss at last year’s finals on the grass courts. The match will air on ESPN at 8:30 a.m. ET. Rybakina comes in with -180 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Jabeur is installed at +150. Jabeur quickly took down Petra Kvitova in the fourth round, and Beatriz Haddad Maia had to retire against Rybakina.

Women’s singles quarterfinals: #3 Elena Rybakina vs. #6 Ons Jabeur

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Rybakina -180

Jabeur +150

Tournament odds

Rybakina +200

Jabeur +550