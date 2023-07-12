 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #6 Holger Rune: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

We break down how to watch Wednesday’s Wimbledon quarterfinal featuring the top seed in the tournament.

By Grace McDermott
Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 6 Holger Rune in the quarterfinal round at Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 12. The two have split their previous two meetings — Alcaraz won the first and had to retire in the second after Rune took the lead. This is their first meeting on grass.

Alcaraz, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, defeated Matteo Berrettini to reach his first-ever quarterfinal at Wimbledon. This is also Rune’s first quarterfinal at the Grand Slam, which he reached after defeating Grigor Dimitrov in a competitive fourth-round match. Both players turned 20 just a few months ago.

Alcaraz enters as the favorite, installed at -370 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rune comes in at +295.

Men’s singles quarterfinals: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #6 Holger Rune

Match time: 9:45 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Alcaraz -370
Rune +295

Tournament odds

Alcaraz +320
Rune +2200

