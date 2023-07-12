1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #6 Holger Rune: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 6 Holger Rune in the quarterfinal round at Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 12. The two have split their previous two meetings — Alcaraz won the first and had to retire in the second after Rune took the lead. This is their first meeting on grass.
Alcaraz, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, defeated Matteo Berrettini to reach his first-ever quarterfinal at Wimbledon. This is also Rune’s first quarterfinal at the Grand Slam, which he reached after defeating Grigor Dimitrov in a competitive fourth-round match. Both players turned 20 just a few months ago.
Alcaraz enters as the favorite, installed at -370 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rune comes in at +295.
Men’s singles quarterfinals: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #6 Holger Rune
Match time: 9:45 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Match odds
Alcaraz -370
Rune +295
Tournament odds
Alcaraz +320
Rune +2200