1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #6 Holger Rune: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 6 Holger Rune in the quarterfinal round at Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 12. The two have split their previous two meetings — Alcaraz won the first and had to retire in the second after Rune took the lead. This is their first meeting on grass.

Alcaraz, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, defeated Matteo Berrettini to reach his first-ever quarterfinal at Wimbledon. This is also Rune’s first quarterfinal at the Grand Slam, which he reached after defeating Grigor Dimitrov in a competitive fourth-round match. Both players turned 20 just a few months ago.

Alcaraz enters as the favorite, installed at -370 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rune comes in at +295.

Men’s singles quarterfinals: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #6 Holger Rune

Match time: 9:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Alcaraz -370

Rune +295

Tournament odds

Alcaraz +320

Rune +2200