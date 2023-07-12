3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher Eubanks: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will face this year’s Cinderella story, unseeded American Christopher Eubanks, in the Wimbledon men’s quarterfinals. Eubanks, who was ranked No. 77 in the world and had never played in the main draw at Wimbledon before this all began, has now defeated No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others, to reach the final eight.

The match will take place at 9:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12, and will air on ESPN2. Medvedev is a heavy favorite, installed at -525 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Eubanks enters at +400. Medvedev defeated Eubanks in straight sets at the Miami Open earlier this year.

This is also Medvedev’s first trip to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The Russian does not generally excel on grass courts, and this should be a competitive match.

Men’s singles quarterfinals: #3 D. Medvedev vs. C. Eubanks

Match time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Medvedev -525

Eubanks +400

Tournament odds

Medvedev +1100

Eubanks +5000