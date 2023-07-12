Wimbledon schedule: How to watch women’s quarterfinals on TV and via live stream on Wednesday

The Wimbledon women’s quarterfinals continue into Wednesday as players battle it out for a spot in the final four. Tuesday saw two major upsets as the unseeded Elina Svitolina took down World No. 1 and overall favorite Iga Swiatek, and the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova bested No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

All of the Wednesday competitors are seeded. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 25 Madison Keys, and No. 3 Elena Rybakina will take on No. 6 Ons Jabeur. Rybakina won last year at Wimbledon, and none of the other remaining competitors have ever taken home a Wimbledon title. With Swiatek out, the field looks far more open going forward.

Coverage of the women’s quarterfinals will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Rybakina is now the overall favorite to win at +190.

Wimbledon schedule & odds: Wednesday, July 12

8:00 a.m. ET: Madison Keys (+150) vs. Aryna Sabalenka (-185)

8:30 a.m. ET: Elena Rybakina (-170) vs. Ons Jabeur (+140)

The complete list of odds for Wimbledon women’s singles, including individual match odds, can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.