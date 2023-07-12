Wimbledon schedule: How to watch men’s quarterfinals on TV and via live stream on Wednesday

The Wimbledon men’s quarterfinals round continues into Wednesday as players compete to reach one of the final four spots in the Grand Slam. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 6 Holger Rune, and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev takes on this year’s Cinderella story, the unseeded American Christopher Eubanks.

Coverage of the men’s quarterfinals will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website.

Below is a rundown of the Tuesday quarterfinal schedule and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wimbledon schedule & odds: Wednesday, July 12

9:15 a.m. ET: Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher Eubanks

9:45 a.m. ET: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Rune

