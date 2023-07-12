How to watch Jamaica vs. Mexico in 2023 Gold Cup semifinal on TV and live stream

Jamaica and Mexico will face off in the semifinal round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup as both teams are looking to make a return to the final. This clash is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with a broadcast available on FS1. If you’re not able to be around a TV, you can stream the action on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Date: Wednesday, July 12

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Jamaica have made a relatively impressive run in this year’s Gold Cup, opening the group stage with a 1-1 draw against the USA. They won their final two matches of the group stage, finishing second in Group A followed by ousting Guatemala with a 1-0 victory in the quarterfinal round. Amari’i Bell scored the match’s lone goal in the 51st minute as the Reggae Boyz outshot their opponents 18-11 overall. Their last appearance in the Gold Cup final was in 2017, when they lost to the USMNT with a 2-1 final score, marking the closest they’ve ever come to a Gold Cup title.

Mexico cruised past Costa Rica in their quarterfinal matchup with a 2-0 score, thanks to goals from Orbelin Pineda and Erick Sanchez in the second half. El Tri will look to win their first Gold Cup title since 2019 as all signs are pointing to yet another USA v. Mexico final if both teams get past their last hurdle before the final match of the tournament. Mexico have won the most titles in Gold Cup history with eight, but one more win from the Americans would see the two rivals tied in all-time Gold Cup trophies.

Jamaica hasn’t logged a win over El Tri since 2017 when they sneaked past the opposition with a 1-0 win in Gold Cup play. Since then, the two sides have gone 2-0-2 against each other, though Mexico is heavily favored to get the win over the Reggae Boyz on Wednesday.