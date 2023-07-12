How to watch USMNT vs. Panama in 2023 Gold Cup semifinal on TV and live stream

The United States will face off against Panama in the semifinal round of this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Americans are just two wins away from defending their title and taking home their second consecutive trophy. First, they’ll have to get past Panama as kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

USA vs. Panama

Date: Wednesday, July 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

The Americans are coming off a narrow win over Canada in the quarterfinals as they edged out their northern rivals in a penalty shootout after they were knotted up at 2-2 in extra time. Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner made two clutch saves to keep the Americans alive and help push them through to the semifinals. They’ll now face a Panamanian side who have only been able to log three wins over the USMNT through 25 matches in their all-time history.

Panama cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Qatar in their quarterfinal match, which included a second-half hat trick from Ismael Diaz. All three of his goals were scored in just a nine-minute span, putting the icing on the cake for his side as Qatar was unable to find an answer. Diaz now leads the team with four goals and an assist throughout the tournament, with his first goal coming in the final match of the group stage against El Salvador.

The winner of this match will advance to the final on July 16 and face off against the winner of Jamaica and Mexico.