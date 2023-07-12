 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Crayon 301 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon this weekend for its annual run at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This year, the race is called the Crayon 301, replacing the Ambetter Health 301 from last year. Qualifying takes place Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET and the green flag drops on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both events air on USA Network.

Nine of the past ten Loudon race winners will be competing this year. Defending champ Christopher Bell heads into race weekend as the favorite to repeat as champ with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. If he can pull off a second straight win, he’d join Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski among active drivers with two wins. Jeff Burton has a record three wins at this race.

William Byron currently leads the field in the points race and in wins on the season with four. He’s coming off a win in Atlanta last week at the Quake State 400 and is +1200 to win for a second straight weekend.

Here’s the complete entry list for Sunday’s race. You can view full opening odds here.

2023 Crayon 301 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Ryan Newman 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99
