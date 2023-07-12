Crayon 301 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon this weekend for its annual run at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This year, the race is called the Crayon 301, replacing the Ambetter Health 301 from last year. Qualifying takes place Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET and the green flag drops on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both events air on USA Network.

Nine of the past ten Loudon race winners will be competing this year. Defending champ Christopher Bell heads into race weekend as the favorite to repeat as champ with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. If he can pull off a second straight win, he’d join Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski among active drivers with two wins. Jeff Burton has a record three wins at this race.

William Byron currently leads the field in the points race and in wins on the season with four. He’s coming off a win in Atlanta last week at the Quake State 400 and is +1200 to win for a second straight weekend.

Here’s the complete entry list for Sunday’s race. You can view full opening odds here.