We’re looking at these 3 golfers as top outright winner bets for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

This week, the PGA TOUR partners with the DP World Tour for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at North Berwick’s Renaissance Club. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and several other top-10 golfers join the field. Here, we’ll offer three picks to win at shorter, medium, and longer odds for you to consider as you place your bets this week. The tournament runs from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16.

Last week, our picks for the John Deere Classic were Denny McCarthy (+1600), Adam Schenk (+3000), and Chez Reavie (+5500). The three finished in T4, T6, and T35, respectively. Scheffler and McIlroy are the two favorites this week.

Here are our top picks to win it all this week.

Tyrrell Hatton +1800

Hatton has been on a roll this spring and summer. Before his T27 finish at the U.S. Open, he had put together six top-20 finishes in a row, including three top-5 finishes in that stretch. He has performed well at the Renaissance Club in the past in DP World Tour events, which should give him a leg up over some of the American golfers. He ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Total and ninth in SG: Tee to Green. Hatton is long due for a victory, and this could finally be the tournament where it all comes together.

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Fitzpatrick should also gain some leverage here as a DP World Tour member. After winning earlier this year at the RBC Heritage, Fitzpatrick has put together four top-20 finishes. He has excelled at the Renaissance Club in the past — in the last two years, he grabbed a T2 and a T6 finish at the Scottish Open. Though he doesn’t rank notably high in any of the strokes gained categories, Fitzpatrick’s knowledge of the game and smart shots can put him ahead here.

Min Woo Lee +3500

Lee won the Scottish Open back in 2021, though he missed the cut in 2022. He was missing cuts this spring, but has not since he put together a T18 finish at the PGA Championship. He grabbed a T5 at the U.S Open and a T9 at the Travelers Championship. Like Fitzgerald, he doesn’t make a mark in any particular strokes gained categories over the last six months, but things have been falling into place for him as of late.