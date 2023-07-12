 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First round leader odds for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Genesis Scottish Open this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
Travelers Championship - Final Round Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off from the Renaissance Club this week. An impressive field that includes several of the world’s top golfers will head to North Berwick, Scotland for a chilly and rainy four days. The tournament will run from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

For instance, at last year’s Genesis Scottish Open, Cameron Tringale shot a 61 in the first round. He ended up with a T6 finish. Xander Schauffele, who won last year’s Scottish Open, kicked things off with a 72 in the first round.

Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. However, the descending order of the first round leader odds generally reflects the overall winner odds.

Scottie Scheffler, the favorite to win it all, is also the first round favorite at +2000.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Scottish Open Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Odds
Scottie Scheffler +2000
Rory McIlroy +2200
Xander Schauffele +3000
Patrick Cantlay +3000
Viktor Hovland +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Rickie Fowler +3500
Wyndham Clark +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Max Homa +4500
Ludvig Aberg +5000
Justin Thomas +5000
Adam Scott +5000
Sam Burns +5500
Justin Rose +5500
Tom Kim +6000
Sungjae Im +6000
Ryan Fox +6000
Lucas Herbert +6000
Corey Conners +6000
Robert MacIntyre +7000
Adrian Meronk +7000
Aaron Rai +7000
Sahith Theegala +7500
Gary Woodland +7500
Alex Smalley +7500
Thomas Detry +8000
Seamus Power +8000
Rasmus Hojgaard +8000
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Cameron Davis +8000
Byeong Hun An +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Thorbjorn Olesen +9000
Jordan Smith +9000
Eric Cole +9000
Alexander Bjork +9000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Padraig Harrington +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Garrick Higgo +10000
Austin Eckroat +10000
Victor Perez +11000
Taylor Montgomery +11000
Romain Langasque +11000
Richie Ramsay +11000
Nick Taylor +11000
Matthew Jordan +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
Kevin Yu +11000
Joseph Bramlett +11000
Joost Luiten +11000
Ewen Ferguson +11000
Davis Riley +11000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000
Callum Tarren +11000
Brandon Wu +11000
Ben Griffin +11000
Andrew Putnam +11000
Doug Ghim +11000
Yannik Paul +13000
Will Gordon +13000
Tom McKibbin +13000
Tom Hoge +13000
Thriston Lawrence +13000
S.H. Kim +13000
Pablo Larrazabal +13000
Michael Kim +13000
Matthieu Pavon +13000
Matthew Southgate +13000
Marcel Siem +13000
Mackenzie Hughes +13000
Luke List +13000
Lee Hodges +13000
K.H. Lee +13000
Harry Hall +13000
Grant Forrest +13000
Dylan Wu +13000
David Law +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Daniel Hillier +13000
Calum Hill +13000
C.T. Pan +13000
Billy Horschel +13000
Antoine Rozner +13000
Adrian Otaegui +13000
Scott Stallings +15000
Scott Jamieson +15000
Sami Valimaki +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
Ross Fisher +15000
Robby Shelton +15000
Richard Mansell +15000
Maximilian Kieffer +15000
Marcel Schneider +15000
Kalle Samooja +15000
Jorge Campillo +15000
Jimmy Walker +15000
Jamie Donaldson +15000
Guido Migliozzi +15000
Gavin Green +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Eddie Pepperell +15000
Dan Bradbury +15000
Charley Hoffman +15000
Callum Shinkwin +15000
Ben Martin +15000
Aaron Baddeley +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
Simon Forsstrom +18000
Sean Crocker +18000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +18000
Paul Waring +18000
Luke Donald +18000
Connor Syme +18000
Adri Arnaus +18000
Julien Brun +18000
Zander Lombard +20000
Zac Blair +20000
Tapio Pulkkanen +20000
Sebastian Soderberg +20000
Oliver Wilson +20000
Nick Bachem +20000
Marcus Armitage +20000
Joakim Lagergren +20000
Hurly Long +20000
Fabrizio Zanotti +20000
Edoardo Molinari +20000
Dale Whitnell +20000
Bio Kim +20000
Erik Van Rooyen +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
Shubhankar Sharma +25000
Oliver Bekker +25000
Matthew Baldwin +25000
Justin Walters +25000
Harrison Endycott +25000
Haotong Li +25000
David Lingmerth +25000
Daniel Gavins +25000
Ben Taylor +25000
Ashun Wu +25000
Yoseop Seo +30000
Wil Besseling +30000
Ockie Strydom +30000
Nicolai von Dellingshausen +30000
Chase Hanna +30000
Yeongsu Kim +40000
Nicolas Colsaerts +40000

