First round leader odds for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off from the Renaissance Club this week. An impressive field that includes several of the world’s top golfers will head to North Berwick, Scotland for a chilly and rainy four days. The tournament will run from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16.
If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.
For instance, at last year’s Genesis Scottish Open, Cameron Tringale shot a 61 in the first round. He ended up with a T6 finish. Xander Schauffele, who won last year’s Scottish Open, kicked things off with a 72 in the first round.
Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. However, the descending order of the first round leader odds generally reflects the overall winner odds.
Scottie Scheffler, the favorite to win it all, is also the first round favorite at +2000.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2023 Scottish Open Round 1 Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2000
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3000
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Rickie Fowler
|+3500
|Wyndham Clark
|+4000
|Min Woo Lee
|+4000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|Shane Lowry
|+4500
|Max Homa
|+4500
|Ludvig Aberg
|+5000
|Justin Thomas
|+5000
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|Sam Burns
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+5500
|Tom Kim
|+6000
|Sungjae Im
|+6000
|Ryan Fox
|+6000
|Lucas Herbert
|+6000
|Corey Conners
|+6000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+7000
|Adrian Meronk
|+7000
|Aaron Rai
|+7000
|Sahith Theegala
|+7500
|Gary Woodland
|+7500
|Alex Smalley
|+7500
|Thomas Detry
|+8000
|Seamus Power
|+8000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+8000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+8000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+8000
|Keith Mitchell
|+8000
|Cameron Davis
|+8000
|Byeong Hun An
|+8000
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|Alex Noren
|+8000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+9000
|Jordan Smith
|+9000
|Eric Cole
|+9000
|Alexander Bjork
|+9000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+10000
|Padraig Harrington
|+10000
|J.T. Poston
|+10000
|Garrick Higgo
|+10000
|Austin Eckroat
|+10000
|Victor Perez
|+11000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+11000
|Romain Langasque
|+11000
|Richie Ramsay
|+11000
|Nick Taylor
|+11000
|Matthew Jordan
|+11000
|Matt Wallace
|+11000
|Kevin Yu
|+11000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+11000
|Joost Luiten
|+11000
|Ewen Ferguson
|+11000
|Davis Riley
|+11000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+11000
|Callum Tarren
|+11000
|Brandon Wu
|+11000
|Ben Griffin
|+11000
|Andrew Putnam
|+11000
|Doug Ghim
|+11000
|Yannik Paul
|+13000
|Will Gordon
|+13000
|Tom McKibbin
|+13000
|Tom Hoge
|+13000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+13000
|S.H. Kim
|+13000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+13000
|Michael Kim
|+13000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+13000
|Matthew Southgate
|+13000
|Marcel Siem
|+13000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|Luke List
|+13000
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|K.H. Lee
|+13000
|Harry Hall
|+13000
|Grant Forrest
|+13000
|Dylan Wu
|+13000
|David Law
|+13000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|Daniel Hillier
|+13000
|Calum Hill
|+13000
|C.T. Pan
|+13000
|Billy Horschel
|+13000
|Antoine Rozner
|+13000
|Adrian Otaegui
|+13000
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|Scott Jamieson
|+15000
|Sami Valimaki
|+15000
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|Ross Fisher
|+15000
|Robby Shelton
|+15000
|Richard Mansell
|+15000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|+15000
|Marcel Schneider
|+15000
|Kalle Samooja
|+15000
|Jorge Campillo
|+15000
|Jimmy Walker
|+15000
|Jamie Donaldson
|+15000
|Guido Migliozzi
|+15000
|Gavin Green
|+15000
|Francesco Molinari
|+15000
|Eddie Pepperell
|+15000
|Dan Bradbury
|+15000
|Charley Hoffman
|+15000
|Callum Shinkwin
|+15000
|Ben Martin
|+15000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+15000
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|Simon Forsstrom
|+18000
|Sean Crocker
|+18000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+18000
|Paul Waring
|+18000
|Luke Donald
|+18000
|Connor Syme
|+18000
|Adri Arnaus
|+18000
|Julien Brun
|+18000
|Zander Lombard
|+20000
|Zac Blair
|+20000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|+20000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|+20000
|Oliver Wilson
|+20000
|Nick Bachem
|+20000
|Marcus Armitage
|+20000
|Joakim Lagergren
|+20000
|Hurly Long
|+20000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|+20000
|Edoardo Molinari
|+20000
|Dale Whitnell
|+20000
|Bio Kim
|+20000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+20000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+20000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+25000
|Oliver Bekker
|+25000
|Matthew Baldwin
|+25000
|Justin Walters
|+25000
|Harrison Endycott
|+25000
|Haotong Li
|+25000
|David Lingmerth
|+25000
|Daniel Gavins
|+25000
|Ben Taylor
|+25000
|Ashun Wu
|+25000
|Yoseop Seo
|+30000
|Wil Besseling
|+30000
|Ockie Strydom
|+30000
|Nicolai von Dellingshausen
|+30000
|Chase Hanna
|+30000
|Yeongsu Kim
|+40000
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|+40000