First round leader odds for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off from the Renaissance Club this week. An impressive field that includes several of the world’s top golfers will head to North Berwick, Scotland for a chilly and rainy four days. The tournament will run from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

For instance, at last year’s Genesis Scottish Open, Cameron Tringale shot a 61 in the first round. He ended up with a T6 finish. Xander Schauffele, who won last year’s Scottish Open, kicked things off with a 72 in the first round.

Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. However, the descending order of the first round leader odds generally reflects the overall winner odds.

Scottie Scheffler, the favorite to win it all, is also the first round favorite at +2000.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook