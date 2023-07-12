How to watch the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open via live online stream

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off this week from rainy North Berwick as many of the world’s top-ranked golfers head to the Renaissance Golf Club. The tournament, which is co-sponsored by the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR, will run from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +650, with Rory McIlroy just behind at +750.

To watch the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

2:48 a.m. ET: Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:59 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

3:10 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

8:14 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

8:25 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark

Friday Featured Groups:

2:48 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Adam Scott, Yannik Paul

2:59 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

3:10 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark

8:14 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

8:25 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

8:30-10:30 a.m. ET (World Feed)

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET

2:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

12-3 p.m. ET

10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET

4:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

12-3 p.m. ET

10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET

4:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET