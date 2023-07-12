Tour de France results: Who won stage 11, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France wrapped up another stage in the central part of France and Jasper Philipsen claimed his fourth stage victory. He crossed the finish line first on the 180-kilometer course, edging out Dylan Groenewegen and Phil Bauhaus.

Philipsen has a sizable lead in the green jersey race with 323 points, leading second-place Bryan Coquard who has 178 points. The yellow jersey has not changed due to the bulk of the peloton finishing close together. Jonas Vingegaard retained his yellow jersey after finishing seven seconds back of the stage leaders and Tadej Pogačar and Jai Hindley finished in that group of finishers. Vingegaard remains 17 seconds ahead of Pogačar and 2:40 ahead of Hindley.

The peloton continues moving east on Thursday in stage 12. The 169-kilometer course runs from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 11.

Stage 11 top finishers