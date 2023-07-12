Tour de France, Stage 11: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France continues Wednesday, July 12. The peloton will have a lengthy ride over a flat 11th stage. They will travel 180 km from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins starting at 6:55 a.m. ET on Peacock. Pello Bilbao Lopez won Stage 10, but Jonas Vingegaard sits atop the overall standings heading into Stage 11.

TV schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 12

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

A full-stage profile is available on the Tour de France website.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 42 hours, 33 minutes, 13 seconds Tadej Pogacar — 42 hours, 33 minutes, 30 seconds Jai Hindley — 42 hours, 35 minutes, 53 seconds Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 42 hours, 37 minutes, 35 seconds Pello Bilbao Lopez — 42 hours, 37 minutes, 47 seconds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France Stage 11 Odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Jasper Philipsen +100 Dylan Groenewegen +650 Wout Van Aert +800 Caleb Ewan +1000 Fabio Jakobsen +1200 Mads Pedersen +1200 Phil Bauhaus +1400 Biniam Girmay +2000 Mathieu van der Poel +2200 Sam Welsford +2800 Bryan Coquard +3500 Magnus Cort Nielsen +3500 Christophe Laporte +4000 Jordi Meeus +4000 Matej Mohoric +5000 Kasper Asgreen +6500 Alexander Kristoff +6500 Remi Cavagna +8000 Fred Wright +8000 Jasper Stuyven +8000 Alberto Bettiol +10000 Victor Campenaerts +13000 Luca Mozzato +13000 Cees Bol +15000 Luka Mezgec +15000 Anthony Turgis +15000 Tadej Pogacar +20000 Soren Waerenskjold +20000 Soren Kragh Andersen +20000 Peter Sagan +20000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +20000 Danny Van Poppel +20000 Corbin Strong +20000 Matteo Trentin +20000 Alex Aranburu +20000 Yves Lampaert +25000 Tom Pidcock +25000 Stefan Kung +25000 Rasmus Tiller +25000 Quinten Hermans +25000 Florian Vermeersch +25000 Nils Politt +25000 Nils Eekhoff +25000 Nikias Arndt +25000 Mike Teunissen +25000 Matis Louvel +25000 Ben Turner +25000 Julian Alaphilippe +25000 Valentin Madouas +30000 Simon Clarke +30000 Pierre Latour +30000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +30000 Omar Fraile +30000 Michael Morkov +30000 Benoit Cosnefroy +30000 Axel Zingle +30000 Jasper de Buyst +30000 Maxim Van Gils +40000 Mattias Skjelmose +40000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +40000 Marco Haller +40000 Alexis Renard +40000 Alexey Lutsenko +40000 Warren Barguil +50000 Victor Lafay +50000 Valentin Ferron +50000 Stan Dewulf +50000 Rui Costa +50000 Oliver Naesen +50000 Clement Champoussin +50000 Jonas Gregaard +50000 John Degenkolb +50000 Jenthe Biermans +50000 Hugo Houle +50000 Guillaume Boivin +50000 Georg Zimmermann +50000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +60000 Tim Declercq +60000 Tiesj Benoot +60000 Simon Geschke +60000 Romain Bardet +60000 Quentin Pacher +60000 Patrick Konrad +60000 Dylan Teuns +60000 Dion Smith +60000 Daniel Oss +60000 Matteo Jorgenson +60000 Bob Jungels +60000 Lilian Calmejane +60000 Krists Neilands +60000 Jonas Vingegaard +60000 Alex Kirsch +60000 Jonas Abrahamsen +60000 James Shaw +60000 Guillaume Martin +60000 Gianni Moscon +60000 Yevgeniy Federov +80000 Tony Gallopin +80000 Ramon Sinkeldam +80000 Frederik Frison +80000 Elmar Reinders +80000 Dylan Van Baarle +80000 Anthony Perez +80000 Laurent Pichon +80000 Alexander Edmondson +80000 Adrien Petit +80000 Wilco Kelderman +100000 Adam Yates +100000 Simon Yates +100000 Sepp Kuss +100000 Rafal Majka +100000 Felix Grossschartner +100000 Pello Bilbao +100000 Egan Bernal +100000 Dries Devenyns +100000 David Gaudu +100000 Neilson Powless +100000 Mikkel Bjerg +100000 Marc Soler +100000 Ben O'Connor +100000 Anthony Delaplace +100000 Jonas Rickaert +100000 Jai Hindley +100000

Overall winner

Overall Odds to win 2023 Tour de France Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Tadej Pogacar −110 Jonas Vingegaard +100 Jai Hindley +5000 Tom Pidcock +8000 Carlos Rodriguez +8000 Simon Yates +10000 Pello Bilbao +10000 Adam Yates +20000 Louis Meintjes +30000 David Gaudu +30000 Sepp Kuss +40000 Romain Bardet +40000 Ben O'Connor +60000 Thibaut Pinot +80000 Mikel Landa +80000 Guillaume Martin +80000 Emanuel Buchmann +80000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000 Felix Gall +80000 Wout Van Aert +100000 Wilco Kelderman +100000 Julian Alaphilippe +100000 Giulio Ciccone +100000 Egan Bernal +100000 Valentin Madouas +100000 Rafal Majka +100000 Mattias Skjelmose +100000 Jonathan Castroviejo +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €3007 m

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300