 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France, Stage 11: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By Teddy Ricketson

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pello Bilbao of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the stage ten of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 167.2km stage from Vulcania to Issoire / #UCIWT / on July 11, 2023 in Issoire, France. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France continues Wednesday, July 12. The peloton will have a lengthy ride over a flat 11th stage. They will travel 180 km from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins starting at 6:55 a.m. ET on Peacock. Pello Bilbao Lopez won Stage 10, but Jonas Vingegaard sits atop the overall standings heading into Stage 11.

TV schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 12
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

A full-stage profile is available on the Tour de France website.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 42 hours, 33 minutes, 13 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogacar — 42 hours, 33 minutes, 30 seconds
  3. Jai Hindley — 42 hours, 35 minutes, 53 seconds
  4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 42 hours, 37 minutes, 35 seconds
  5. Pello Bilbao Lopez — 42 hours, 37 minutes, 47 seconds

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France Stage 11 Odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Jasper Philipsen +100
Dylan Groenewegen +650
Wout Van Aert +800
Caleb Ewan +1000
Fabio Jakobsen +1200
Mads Pedersen +1200
Phil Bauhaus +1400
Biniam Girmay +2000
Mathieu van der Poel +2200
Sam Welsford +2800
Bryan Coquard +3500
Magnus Cort Nielsen +3500
Christophe Laporte +4000
Jordi Meeus +4000
Matej Mohoric +5000
Kasper Asgreen +6500
Alexander Kristoff +6500
Remi Cavagna +8000
Fred Wright +8000
Jasper Stuyven +8000
Alberto Bettiol +10000
Victor Campenaerts +13000
Luca Mozzato +13000
Cees Bol +15000
Luka Mezgec +15000
Anthony Turgis +15000
Tadej Pogacar +20000
Soren Waerenskjold +20000
Soren Kragh Andersen +20000
Peter Sagan +20000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +20000
Danny Van Poppel +20000
Corbin Strong +20000
Matteo Trentin +20000
Alex Aranburu +20000
Yves Lampaert +25000
Tom Pidcock +25000
Stefan Kung +25000
Rasmus Tiller +25000
Quinten Hermans +25000
Florian Vermeersch +25000
Nils Politt +25000
Nils Eekhoff +25000
Nikias Arndt +25000
Mike Teunissen +25000
Matis Louvel +25000
Ben Turner +25000
Julian Alaphilippe +25000
Valentin Madouas +30000
Simon Clarke +30000
Pierre Latour +30000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +30000
Omar Fraile +30000
Michael Morkov +30000
Benoit Cosnefroy +30000
Axel Zingle +30000
Jasper de Buyst +30000
Maxim Van Gils +40000
Mattias Skjelmose +40000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +40000
Marco Haller +40000
Alexis Renard +40000
Alexey Lutsenko +40000
Warren Barguil +50000
Victor Lafay +50000
Valentin Ferron +50000
Stan Dewulf +50000
Rui Costa +50000
Oliver Naesen +50000
Clement Champoussin +50000
Jonas Gregaard +50000
John Degenkolb +50000
Jenthe Biermans +50000
Hugo Houle +50000
Guillaume Boivin +50000
Georg Zimmermann +50000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +60000
Tim Declercq +60000
Tiesj Benoot +60000
Simon Geschke +60000
Romain Bardet +60000
Quentin Pacher +60000
Patrick Konrad +60000
Dylan Teuns +60000
Dion Smith +60000
Daniel Oss +60000
Matteo Jorgenson +60000
Bob Jungels +60000
Lilian Calmejane +60000
Krists Neilands +60000
Jonas Vingegaard +60000
Alex Kirsch +60000
Jonas Abrahamsen +60000
James Shaw +60000
Guillaume Martin +60000
Gianni Moscon +60000
Yevgeniy Federov +80000
Tony Gallopin +80000
Ramon Sinkeldam +80000
Frederik Frison +80000
Elmar Reinders +80000
Dylan Van Baarle +80000
Anthony Perez +80000
Laurent Pichon +80000
Alexander Edmondson +80000
Adrien Petit +80000
Wilco Kelderman +100000
Adam Yates +100000
Simon Yates +100000
Sepp Kuss +100000
Rafal Majka +100000
Felix Grossschartner +100000
Pello Bilbao +100000
Egan Bernal +100000
Dries Devenyns +100000
David Gaudu +100000
Neilson Powless +100000
Mikkel Bjerg +100000
Marc Soler +100000
Ben O'Connor +100000
Anthony Delaplace +100000
Jonas Rickaert +100000
Jai Hindley +100000

Overall winner

Overall Odds to win 2023 Tour de France

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Tadej Pogacar −110
Jonas Vingegaard +100
Jai Hindley +5000
Tom Pidcock +8000
Carlos Rodriguez +8000
Simon Yates +10000
Pello Bilbao +10000
Adam Yates +20000
Louis Meintjes +30000
David Gaudu +30000
Sepp Kuss +40000
Romain Bardet +40000
Ben O'Connor +60000
Thibaut Pinot +80000
Mikel Landa +80000
Guillaume Martin +80000
Emanuel Buchmann +80000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000
Felix Gall +80000
Wout Van Aert +100000
Wilco Kelderman +100000
Julian Alaphilippe +100000
Giulio Ciccone +100000
Egan Bernal +100000
Valentin Madouas +100000
Rafal Majka +100000
Mattias Skjelmose +100000
Jonathan Castroviejo +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €3007 m
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

More From DraftKings Network