Tour de France, Stage 11: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France continues Wednesday, July 12. The peloton will have a lengthy ride over a flat 11th stage. They will travel 180 km from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins starting at 6:55 a.m. ET on Peacock. Pello Bilbao Lopez won Stage 10, but Jonas Vingegaard sits atop the overall standings heading into Stage 11.
TV schedule
Date: Wednesday, July 12
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
A full-stage profile is available on the Tour de France website.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 42 hours, 33 minutes, 13 seconds
- Tadej Pogacar — 42 hours, 33 minutes, 30 seconds
- Jai Hindley — 42 hours, 35 minutes, 53 seconds
- Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 42 hours, 37 minutes, 35 seconds
- Pello Bilbao Lopez — 42 hours, 37 minutes, 47 seconds
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France Stage 11 Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Jasper Philipsen
|+100
|Dylan Groenewegen
|+650
|Wout Van Aert
|+800
|Caleb Ewan
|+1000
|Fabio Jakobsen
|+1200
|Mads Pedersen
|+1200
|Phil Bauhaus
|+1400
|Biniam Girmay
|+2000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+2200
|Sam Welsford
|+2800
|Bryan Coquard
|+3500
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+3500
|Christophe Laporte
|+4000
|Jordi Meeus
|+4000
|Matej Mohoric
|+5000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+6500
|Alexander Kristoff
|+6500
|Remi Cavagna
|+8000
|Fred Wright
|+8000
|Jasper Stuyven
|+8000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+10000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+13000
|Luca Mozzato
|+13000
|Cees Bol
|+15000
|Luka Mezgec
|+15000
|Anthony Turgis
|+15000
|Tadej Pogacar
|+20000
|Soren Waerenskjold
|+20000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+20000
|Peter Sagan
|+20000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+20000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+20000
|Corbin Strong
|+20000
|Matteo Trentin
|+20000
|Alex Aranburu
|+20000
|Yves Lampaert
|+25000
|Tom Pidcock
|+25000
|Stefan Kung
|+25000
|Rasmus Tiller
|+25000
|Quinten Hermans
|+25000
|Florian Vermeersch
|+25000
|Nils Politt
|+25000
|Nils Eekhoff
|+25000
|Nikias Arndt
|+25000
|Mike Teunissen
|+25000
|Matis Louvel
|+25000
|Ben Turner
|+25000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+25000
|Valentin Madouas
|+30000
|Simon Clarke
|+30000
|Pierre Latour
|+30000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+30000
|Omar Fraile
|+30000
|Michael Morkov
|+30000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+30000
|Axel Zingle
|+30000
|Jasper de Buyst
|+30000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+40000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+40000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+40000
|Marco Haller
|+40000
|Alexis Renard
|+40000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+40000
|Warren Barguil
|+50000
|Victor Lafay
|+50000
|Valentin Ferron
|+50000
|Stan Dewulf
|+50000
|Rui Costa
|+50000
|Oliver Naesen
|+50000
|Clement Champoussin
|+50000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+50000
|John Degenkolb
|+50000
|Jenthe Biermans
|+50000
|Hugo Houle
|+50000
|Guillaume Boivin
|+50000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+50000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+60000
|Tim Declercq
|+60000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+60000
|Simon Geschke
|+60000
|Romain Bardet
|+60000
|Quentin Pacher
|+60000
|Patrick Konrad
|+60000
|Dylan Teuns
|+60000
|Dion Smith
|+60000
|Daniel Oss
|+60000
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+60000
|Bob Jungels
|+60000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+60000
|Krists Neilands
|+60000
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+60000
|Alex Kirsch
|+60000
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|+60000
|James Shaw
|+60000
|Guillaume Martin
|+60000
|Gianni Moscon
|+60000
|Yevgeniy Federov
|+80000
|Tony Gallopin
|+80000
|Ramon Sinkeldam
|+80000
|Frederik Frison
|+80000
|Elmar Reinders
|+80000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+80000
|Anthony Perez
|+80000
|Laurent Pichon
|+80000
|Alexander Edmondson
|+80000
|Adrien Petit
|+80000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+100000
|Adam Yates
|+100000
|Simon Yates
|+100000
|Sepp Kuss
|+100000
|Rafal Majka
|+100000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+100000
|Pello Bilbao
|+100000
|Egan Bernal
|+100000
|Dries Devenyns
|+100000
|David Gaudu
|+100000
|Neilson Powless
|+100000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+100000
|Marc Soler
|+100000
|Ben O'Connor
|+100000
|Anthony Delaplace
|+100000
|Jonas Rickaert
|+100000
|Jai Hindley
|+100000
Overall winner
Overall Odds to win 2023 Tour de France
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|−110
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+100
|Jai Hindley
|+5000
|Tom Pidcock
|+8000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+8000
|Simon Yates
|+10000
|Pello Bilbao
|+10000
|Adam Yates
|+20000
|Louis Meintjes
|+30000
|David Gaudu
|+30000
|Sepp Kuss
|+40000
|Romain Bardet
|+40000
|Ben O'Connor
|+60000
|Thibaut Pinot
|+80000
|Mikel Landa
|+80000
|Guillaume Martin
|+80000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+80000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+80000
|Felix Gall
|+80000
|Wout Van Aert
|+100000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+100000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+100000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+100000
|Egan Bernal
|+100000
|Valentin Madouas
|+100000
|Rafal Majka
|+100000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+100000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+100000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €3007 m
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300