 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano exits All-Star Game with apparent injury

Toronto’s stopper left after just one batter accompanied by trainers.

By Chris Landers
Jordan Romano of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The first rule of the All-Star Game is to make sure everybody gets out healthy, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be this year. First White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was scratched with calf tightness, and now Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been forced to leave his appearance after just one batter in the seventh inning. It was initially lost in the shuffle, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit what appeared to be a game-tying homer, but while the umpiring crew was reviewing (and eventually overturning) the call, Romano was exiting the game accompanied by a trainer.

We don’t yet have an update on Romano’s status, although AL manager Dusty Baker did tell Ken Rosenthal from the dugout that the reliever started feeling a little tightness in his lower back while warming up in the bullpen.

It sounds like this could have just been a precaution — as much as we all love the Midsummer Classic, there’s no reason to have Romano pitch through any sort of discomfort in an exhibition game — but we likely won’t know for another day or two. Any absence would be a big blow to the Blue Jays’ playoff push, as Romano led the Majors in saves with 26 while posting a 2.87 ERA in the first half. Tigers righty Michael Lorenzen handled the rest of the top of the seventh after his departure.

More From DraftKings Network