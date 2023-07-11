Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano exits All-Star Game with apparent injury

The first rule of the All-Star Game is to make sure everybody gets out healthy, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be this year. First White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was scratched with calf tightness, and now Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been forced to leave his appearance after just one batter in the seventh inning. It was initially lost in the shuffle, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit what appeared to be a game-tying homer, but while the umpiring crew was reviewing (and eventually overturning) the call, Romano was exiting the game accompanied by a trainer.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drive off Jordan Romano T7 is ruled fair to tie game 2-2 but it's under review. During review Romano is visited by a trainer and is coming out of the game. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 12, 2023

We don’t yet have an update on Romano’s status, although AL manager Dusty Baker did tell Ken Rosenthal from the dugout that the reliever started feeling a little tightness in his lower back while warming up in the bullpen.

Dusty Baker talks with @Ken_Rosenthal about why Jordan Romano was pulled from the game#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/POpvQdMAET — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

It sounds like this could have just been a precaution — as much as we all love the Midsummer Classic, there’s no reason to have Romano pitch through any sort of discomfort in an exhibition game — but we likely won’t know for another day or two. Any absence would be a big blow to the Blue Jays’ playoff push, as Romano led the Majors in saves with 26 while posting a 2.87 ERA in the first half. Tigers righty Michael Lorenzen handled the rest of the top of the seventh after his departure.