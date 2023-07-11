 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seattle crowd tries to woo Shohei Ohtani to the Mariners with All-Star Game chant

We discuss the Ohtani chants that broke out at T-Mobile Park in the 2023 All-Star Game.

By Teddy Ricketson
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts during the first inning of the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The 2023 All-Star Game is underway. Baseball’s best is on display with power-heavy lineups and the game’s best pitchers on the mound. The Seattle crowd wasted little time making their presence felt. Batting second in the bottom of the first inning was Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. His name is being thrown around at the trade deadline, but he is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season. The crowd wanted to make sure he knew he would be welcome in Seattle.

The impending contract for Ohtani is expected to be the biggest in the history of the sport. He should clear $500 million in total salary from his contributions at the plate and on the mound. Because of this, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and New York Mets are among the likely suitors with their seemingly unending payroll. You never know, though. A smaller market team with an entire stadium pitching you to come to their city could move the needle.

