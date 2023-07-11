Seattle crowd tries to woo Shohei Ohtani to the Mariners with All-Star Game chant

The 2023 All-Star Game is underway. Baseball’s best is on display with power-heavy lineups and the game’s best pitchers on the mound. The Seattle crowd wasted little time making their presence felt. Batting second in the bottom of the first inning was Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. His name is being thrown around at the trade deadline, but he is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season. The crowd wanted to make sure he knew he would be welcome in Seattle.

“Come to Seattle” chants breaking out as Shohei steps up to the plate pic.twitter.com/7QfgbW3hYD — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 12, 2023

The impending contract for Ohtani is expected to be the biggest in the history of the sport. He should clear $500 million in total salary from his contributions at the plate and on the mound. Because of this, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and New York Mets are among the likely suitors with their seemingly unending payroll. You never know, though. A smaller market team with an entire stadium pitching you to come to their city could move the needle.