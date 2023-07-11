White Sox OF Luis Robert Jr. scratched from All-Star Game due to calf tightness

The American League outfield for the 2023 All-Star Game was already missing Aaron Judge and Mike Trout due to injury, and things got even thinner just hours before first pitch. Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. has been scratched from Tuesday night’s game due to calf tightness, per an announcement from the team:

During the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2023

Robert Jr. apparently first felt something in the first round of last night’s Home Run Derby, in which the No. 1 seed hit 28 homers to dispatch Adley Rutschman and advance to the semifinals. Despite the injury, he decided to give it a go in the next round, eventually bowing out to Randy Arozarena.

There’s not yet been an update regarding what this means for the AL roster, although with less than three hours until first pitch — hardly enough time to find a replacement with the baseball world on vacation — it’s likely that the Junior Circuit will be forced to play a man down. Robert Jr. was one of three reserve outfielders for the American League, along with the Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker and hometown Mariners star Julio Rodriguez.

With the All-Star Game off the table, the question now becomes whether — or how much — Robert Jr. will be forced to miss time once the regular season resumes on Friday. He’s currently considered day-to-day, and it’s possible that the team is simply exercising an abundance of caution with its best player. Still, any sort of absence would be devastating for the White Sox. The 25-year-old Robert has been just about the only consistent presence in a Chicago lineup full of underachieving stars, slashing .271/.330/.569 with 26 homers and 8 steals while earning his first career All-Star nod. We’ll likely know more over the next day or two, but here’s hoping that this is more about not wanting to risk it for an exhibition game rather than anything too serious.