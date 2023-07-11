2023 All-Star Game MVP tracker: Live updates, betting favorites

It’s been a jam-packed All-Star Weekend already: top prospects putting on a show at the Futures Game, a historic first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. outlasting incredible performances from Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena to finally capture his first Home Run Derby crown. Now, though, it’s time for the main event: The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for first pitch tonight at 8 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will get the ball to start the top of the first for the American League, with Arizona Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen following for the NL. After that, we don’t know what the pitching order will be, nor do we know which hitters might step up with one big swing that could change the game — and secure All-Star MVP honors. Below is a full list of the odds pre-game, and we’ll provide updates throughout the night with who has the edge based on their performance.

MLB All-Star Game MVP tracker

Top 2nd update: Cole is out of the game, and Nathan Eovaldi is on the mound. J.D. Martinez greets him with a single to left. He gets Nolan Arenado to pop out, but Luis Arraez sends a single up the middle. Eovaldi struck out Murphy, and got rookie Corbin Carroll to ground out to first. At this point, still feeling Gallen is the MVP, but he is likely done for the day so that is sure to change.

Bottom 1st update: Gallen got a ground ball and then struck out Shohei Ohtani to pick up two quick outs. Randy Arozarena singled to left for the game’s first hit. Sean Murphy then threw out Arozarena trying to steal second. With the strikeout, I’d argue that Gallen is the MVP heading into the second.

Top 1st update: Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman both sent extra base hits to the wall, but Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena made impressive catches with the sun in their eyes. Mookie Betts grounded out to end the inning, so the current MVP is Gerrit Cole, with a shutout inning.

Pre-game picks — This prediction is so difficult to figure out because we have no insight into how the respective managers will utilize their lineups and reserves. We don’t know if a player will get more than one at-bat or if the reserves will even make it to the plate. With that, my pre-game picks are Ronald Acuna Jr. (+850) or Julio Rodriguez (+1500). It may be cheeky going with two guys, but let me explain.

I picked one guy from each team playing on Tuesday night. Acuna will be leading off and playing right field. There is a good chance that he gets at least two at-bats, and with only four outfield reserves, he could stick around the lineup longer into the game. Rodriguez is the hometown hero. He won’t start, but he could be the first off the bench for the Seattle crowd and the longer he is in the game, the more opportunity he has to make an impact.

MLB All-Star Game MVP odds

Shohei Ohtani +600

Ronald Acuna Jr. +850

Mookie Betts +1500

Julio Rodriguez +1500

Randy Arozarena +1700

Freddie Freeman +1700

Corbin Carroll +2000

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +2000

Pete Alonso +2200

Corey Seager +2200

Nolan Arenado +2200

Luis Arraez +2500

Adolis Garcia +2800

Luis Robert Jr. +2500

Marcus Semien +2500

Yandy Diaz +2800

Matt Olson +3000

J.D. Martinez +3000

Josh Jung +3000

Austin Hays +3500

Sean Murphy +3500

Zac Gallen +3500

Juan Soto +3500

Gerrit Cole +3500

Orlando Arcia +4000

Jorge Soler +4000

Jonah Heim +4000

Ozzie Albies +4500

Wander Franco +4500

Jose Ramirez +4500

Bo Bichette +4500

Adley Rutschman +4500

Salvador Perez +5500

Will Smith +5500

Nick Castellanos +5500

Brent Rooker +5500

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. +6000

Elias Diaz +6500

George Kirby +6500

Whit Merrifield +6500

Dansby Swanson +6500