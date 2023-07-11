2023 All-Star Game results: NL holds on for first win in over a decade

The stars are out and the stage is set. After weeks of anticipation, the 2023 All-Star Game will get underway on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET after introductions, and the game will air on FOX. The American League has owned this series for some 25 years now, and they head into tonight’s game with a nine-game winning streak and a 47-43-2 edge overall against the National League. But the NL has as stacked a roster as we’ve seen in recent memory, and Ronald Acuna Jr. and Co. will be looking to start a winning streak of their own.

2023 MLB All-Star Game live updates

Bottom of the ninth: Kimbrel made things very, very interesting, walking first Kyle Tucker and then Julio Rodriguez — much to the consternation of the Seattle crowd — to put the tying run in scoring position and the winning run on first. But the veteran righty bore down from there, blowing a fastball by Jose Ramirez to lock down the NL’s first All-Star Game win since 2012. Camilo Doval is the winning pitcher, and you have to figure that Rockies catcher Elias Diaz has an MVP award headed his way for his eighth-inning homer.

THE NL HANGS ON



They win the #AllStarGame for the first time since 2012! pic.twitter.com/RhMEPGMYC0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Top of the ninth: Twins ace Pablo Lopez works around two singles in top half — it appears as though hometown righty Luis Castillo won’t be pitching in this game — and now the AL will have one last chance to either force a tiebreaker home run derby or walk it off outright. They’ll have some firepower coming up, too: Wander Franco, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kyle Tucker will get things started against Craig Kimbrel.

Bottom of the eighth: The NL is now three outs away from snapping their decade-long losing streak, thanks to one of the slickest double plays you’ll ever see via Austin Riley and Pete Alonso:

Austin Riley made that double play look too easy



Making the throw from his knees to end the inning! @Braves pic.twitter.com/6NeQQwT9pt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Josh Hader was clearly going through the motions with diminished velocity, but that web gem bailed him out and we’ll go to the ninth with the NL clinging to a one-run lead.

Top of the eighth: All-Star Game MVP Elias Diaz? Of all the guys to play hero tonight, it’s the Rockies catcher who touches up O’s closer Felix Bautista for a go-ahead, two-run homer:

Elias Díaz just flipped this #AllStarGame on its head! pic.twitter.com/a676EZsZ53 — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2023

The AL now has six outs to try and keep its nine-game All-Star winning streak alive.

Bottom of the seventh: The bottom half gave us one of the best individual matchups of the whole game, as hometown hero Julio Rodriguez took his first at-bat against Giants flamethrower Camilo Doval and his 102-mph fastball. Advantage: Doval, who got J-Rod swinging.

Jose Ramirez got to Doval with a line-drive double to left, but an Adley Rutschman line-out sends us to the eighth at 2-1.

Top of the seventh: A very eventful top of the seventh, and not for the best of reasons: Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano was forced to leave the game after recording just one out due to tightness in his lower back. It initially flew under the radar, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. looked as though he’d hit a game-tying homer to left, but while umpires were reviewing (and eventually overturning) the call, Romano was exiting with a trainer. Tigers righty Michael Lorenzen came on in relief, and after giving up an infield single to Gurriel, he was able to retire Juan Soto and Pete Alonso to keep the AL in front.

Bottom of the sixth: A run! Reds closer Alexis Diaz gets greeted rudely in his first All-Star appearance, giving up a single to Salvador Perez and a ground-rule double to A’s representative Brent Rooker — the highlight of Oakland’s year so far. Bo Bichette lifted a sac fly to right, and the American League regains the lead at 2-1 as we go to the seventh.

Bo Bichette gives the AL a 2-1 lead in the 6th!#NextLevel | @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/2snquW96uo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Top of the sixth: The pitcher’s duel continues, as the AL bullpen keeps showing out in Seattle. Baltimore breakout reliever Yennier Cano was comically dominant, striking out Matt Olson and Nick Castellanos in rapid succession. A seeing-eye single and an error put runners on the corners, but Cano got Ozzie Albies to ground out to end the threat.

Bottom of the fifth: It’s Cubs lefty Justin Steele on for the NL in the fifth, and he keeps the line moving. O’s outfielder Austin Hays reached on a single to center and eventually made it to scoring position, but Steele got a grounder from Josh Jung and a strikeout from Jonah Heim to keep the game tied.

Top of the fifth: We have our first reliever into the game, as Angels closer Carlos Estevez relieves Kirby for the fifth. The hard-throwing righty had no trouble carving up some very good hitters, striking out Corbin Carroll and Orlando Arcia before inducing a groundout from the newly-inserted Juan Soto.

Bottom of the fourth: Alex Cobb on now for the NL, who immediately draws the ire of the crowd by handing Shohei Ohtani his second walk of the game — we might not see the presumptive AL MVP put the ball in play tonight. Ohtani reached scoring position, but a Yandy Diaz groundout sends us to the fifth still tied at one.

Top of the fourth: T-Mobile Park comes to its feet as Mariners righty George Kirby gets the fourth inning, but the NL refused to play along. J.D. Martinez laced a double down the left-field line, and then Luis Arraez — who else — poked a single through the right side for his second hit of the day, this one tying up the game. Kirby would avoid further trouble, but it’s a brand-new ballgame.

Luis Arraez drives in J.D. Martinez, and we are tied! pic.twitter.com/tv4iHt6qTj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Bottom of the third: We’ve got 50 shades of gray in Seattle, as Nats righty Josiah Gray joins Sonny on the mound. He matched his AL counterpart pitch for pitch, striking out Jonah Heim en route to a 1-2-3 third inning. Next run wins?

Top of the third: Okay, Sonny Gray. The Twins righty came on in the top of the third to face the fearsome top of the NL order, and he had no problems with it whatsoever — striking out Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts in an impressive showing. It looks like we’re in for a pitcher’s duel tonight, and all your under 7.5 tickets are in good shape.

Bottom of the second: The AL draws first blood, as Rays star Yandy Diaz jumps all over a Mitch Keller curve to start the bottom of the second:

The AL strikes first!



Yandy Díaz with a solo shot in the 2nd! @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/6paRKhXkaN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Keller settled down after that, retiring Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Austin Hays without much trouble. 1-0 as we head to the third.

Top of the second: Just one inning for Gerrit Cole, as Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi is the second pitcher into the game for the AL. Eovaldi made things interesting, allowing singles to J.D. Martinez and Luis Arraez, but he struck out Sean Murphy before getting Corbin Carroll to ground out to end the threat. Still no score after one and a half.

Bottom of the first: After Zac Gallen got Marcus Semien to ground out to start off the bottom half, up strode Shohei Ohtani — and Seattle had a message for him:

They are chanting "Come to Seattle" at the #AllStarGame with Ohtani at the plate ️ pic.twitter.com/fX3Bz6sWW0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Alas, Ohtani struck out in his first at-bat. Randy Arozarena, fresh off his sensational Derby performance, recorded the first hit of the night, but he was promptly cut down trying to steal second to bring the first inning to a close.

Top of the first: How’s that for a start. Gerrit Cole came right at Ronald Acuna Jr. to start the game, and Acuna almost made him pay ... only for right fielder Adolis Garcia to rob him at the wall:

ADOLIS!



Adolis García robs Ronald Acuña Jr. to start the All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/FkcEaKBvUB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

As if that weren’t enough glove work for one half-inning, Randy Arozarena — Garcia’s former Minor League teammate with the Cardinals and best friend — robbed Freddie Freeman in the very next at-bat:

Randy Arozarena absolutely loves the big stage pic.twitter.com/dtRj2AjnlS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

Cole got Mookie Betts to ground out to second to end the frame, and we’re off and running in Seattle.

American League batting order

2B Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels LF Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays SS Corey Seager, Texas Rangers 1B Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays RF Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers (replacing the injured Aaron Judge) CF Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles (replacing the injured Mike Trout) 3B Josh Jung, Texas Rangers C Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

SP: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

National League batting order

SP: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

