2023 All-Star Game results: Live updates, best moments from Seattle

The stars are out and the stage is set. After weeks of anticipation, the 2023 All-Star Game will get underway on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET after introductions, and the game will air on FOX. The American League has owned this series for some 25 yeares now, and they head into tonight’s game with a nine-game winning streak and a 47-43-2 edge overall against the National League. But the NL has as stacked a roster as we’ve seen in recent memory, and Ronald Acuna Jr. and Co. will be looking to start a winning streak of their own.

2023 MLB All-Star Game live updates

Bottom of the first: After Zac Gallen got Marcus Semien to ground out to start off the bottom half, up strode Shohei Ohtani — and Seattle had a message for him:

They are chanting "Come to Seattle" at the #AllStarGame with Ohtani at the plate ️ pic.twitter.com/fX3Bz6sWW0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Alas, Ohtani struck out in his first at-bat. Randy Arozarena, fresh off his sensational Derby performance, recorded the first hit of the night, but he was promptly cut down trying to steal second to bring the first inning to a close.

Top of the first: How’s that for a start. Gerrit Cole came right at Ronald Acuna Jr. to start the game, and Acuna almost made him pay ... only for right fielder Adolis Garcia to rob him at the wall:

ADOLIS!



Adolis García robs Ronald Acuña Jr. to start the All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/FkcEaKBvUB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

As if that weren’t enough glove work for one half-inning, Randy Arozarena — Garcia’s former Minor League teammate with the Cardinals and best friend — robbed Freddie Freeman in the very next at-bat:

Randy Arozarena absolutely loves the big stage pic.twitter.com/dtRj2AjnlS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2023

Cole got Mookie Betts to ground out to second to end the frame, and we’re off and running in Seattle.

American League batting order

2B Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels LF Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays SS Corey Seager, Texas Rangers 1B Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays RF Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers (replacing the injured Aaron Judge) CF Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles (replacing the injured Mike Trout) 3B Josh Jung, Texas Rangers C Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

SP: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

National League batting order

SP: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

When it comes to picks, you are limited with the All-Star game. Due to the revolving door of the lineups, there aren’t any prop bets available for the game because there is no telling how long each player may play. That leaves you with making picks based on the run line, total score, moneyline and who you think will win MVP.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the run total is set at 7.5, with each team checking in at -110 on the moneyline. Ohtani has the best odds to win MVP, installed at +600. He is followed by Acuna Jr. (+850), Rodriguez (+1500), Betts (+1500), and Freeman (+1700) as the hitters with the best odds to win the award. (Pitchers aren’t given odds for MVP given how little action they see.)