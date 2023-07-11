LIV wants big-name golfers like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to own teams in proposal

At a Senate hearing on July 11 discussing the PGA TOUR’s merger with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, details of the LIV Golf proposal were made public.

In their proposal, which advocates for LIV’s signature team format to continue as the parties merge, LIV Golf suggested that golfers like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy (both specifically named) would be heavily involved in a “global team event” in Dubai and would even potentially own teams or participate in team events.

McIlroy and Woods have both been outspoken about their disdain for LIV Golf in the past, though their comments have been limited since the announcement of the new deal.

The proposal also requested that LIV golfers would be reinstated on the PGA TOUR, and have access to OWGR points, the Ryder and Presidents Cups, and major tournaments. However, there is not yet evidence that the PGA TOUR has accepted this proposal, nor that Woods and McIlroy have demonstrated any interest in this proposal.