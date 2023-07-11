Harry Kane transfer rumors: Tottenham striker reportedly keen on joining Bayern Munich

Tottenham star striker Harry Kane is reportedly keen to join Bayern Munich this summer, according to ESPN FC’s Julian Laurens. Tottenham have been approached by Bayern Munich several times in this window but have not come even close to grabbing Spurs’ attention. The bids have not been consistent with Kane’s supposed value, but there is mutual interest between the player and Bayern Munich.

Kane is arguably the greatest player in Tottenham history, ranking second in career Premier League goals scored with 213. He is chasing the great Alan Shearer and is only 48 goals behind him, but a move to the Bundesliga would obviously take some of his best years away from this chase. Tottenham have not been doing much in the league or Europe over the last few seasons. They have finished in the top-4 just once since making the Champions League final run in 2018-19, and have been bounced in the UCL Round of 16 three times since then.

For Bayern Munich to even come close to landing Kane, the total compensation is going to have be north of £100 million. However, the timing does line up for Kane with Spurs looking to reboot the whole operation. He’s not going to want to go through the prime of his career in a rebuilding situation, and Bayern Munich are competing for domestic and European titles routinely. The fit makes sense but the financials are still up in the air.