‘Wonka’ trailer shows the more optimistic side of the fictional candy maker

“Every good thing in this world started with a dream. So you hold on to yours.” The first trailer for Wonka is here as Timothée Chalamet will portray the famous character created by author Roald Dahl. The film is a prequel based on Willy Wonka’s early life and how he created his candy empire. This comes after previous iterations of the character played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

Paul King is in the director’s chair for this iteration. He co-wrote the script with Simon Farnaby.

Wonka will also star Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Paterson Joseph, Natasha Rothwell, Jim Carter, Sally Hawkins, and Hugh Grant (as an Oompa Loompa).

The film will be out in theaters on December 15th. Check out the trailer below.