Daniel Ricciardo to replace Nyck De Vries at AlphaTauri for remainder of F1 season

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will race at the Hungarian Grand Prix this week with Red Bull’s AlphaTauri team, and is set to replace Nyck De Vries on the team for the remainder of the season. The Hungarian Grand Prix marks the 11th race of a 22-race season, which means Ricciardo is basically getting an audition for half a season to see if he can get back into the F1 circuit next year as a full-time driver.

Ricciardo was with Red Bull from 2014 to 2018, before leaving for Renault and McLaren. He returned to Red Bull in 2023 as a reserve driver, and has now made his way back onto the circuits. Ricciardo has won eight Formula One Grand Prix, and most recently won the Italian Grand Prix with McLaren in 2021.

De Vries debuted this season as a full-time racer, but has not reached above a 14th-place finish in 10 races this season and has earned zero points toward the Formula One World Championship.