Tyson Fury to box former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury will step into the ring once again, but this time with a different twist. The current WBC World Heavyweight champion will square off against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. The match will take place on October 28, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Since announcing his brief retirement from the sport, Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) will step in the ring for the second time. The last time we saw him was in December 2022, when he defeated Derek Chisora in the trilogy of their series. Fury was in talks to face Olesksandr Usyk for the undisputed Heavyweight Championship, but talks broke down, so here he is getting set to face off against Ngannou.

Ngannou ( 17-3, UFC Record) will compete for the first time since January 2022, when he defeated Ciryl Gane to retain the UFC Heavyweight title. That was his last time in the UFC since the two sides were not able to reach an agreement on a contract. Ngannou joined the UFC back in 2015 and only lost two matches during his seven-year run. He will now turn to boxing as he looks to take a pause from MMA before a potential return.