Pick on the Total for The 2023 MLB All-Star Game

All eyes will be on the city of Seattle Tuesday night as the brightest in the MLB take center stage in the All-Star Game.

National League vs. American League (-120, 7.5)

While the All-Star game has seen seven runs or fewer scored in four of the past five games overall and 10 of the past 14, there’s reason to believer the 2023 All-Star Game might provide a bit more offense.

Both sides have had a number of roster adjustments with Spencer Strider, Marcus Stroman, Bryce Elder, Devin Williams, and Clayton Kershaw all having to be replaced on the National League side while Shohei Ohtani is unlikely to pitch for the American League due to a blister, and the likely American League starter Shane McClanahan had to be replaced due to injury as well.

National League starting pitcher Zac Gallen has struggled when pitching away from Arizona this season with a 5.08 road ERA compared to a 1.48 home ERA with an opponent batting average of .260 on the road.

American League starter Gerrit Cole has been far better away from home this season with a 2.74 ERA and a home runs per nine innings rate of 0.4, but has to face a starting lineup or the National League with seven players all with at least 17 home runs this season while also going on short rest, having made his most recent start on Saturday.

Due to the rules changes and perhaps other factors as well, scoring has also increased league-wide this season with an average of 4.57 runs per game in 2023 compared to 4.28 runs per game in 2022 and a league batting average of .248, the highest mark since 2019.

With Gallen’s road pitching concerns, and both sides having some of their top arms be unavailable to pitch, this All-Star Game sets up for more scoring than in recent seasons.

The Play: All-Star Game Total Over 7.5 Runs