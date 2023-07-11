Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the semifinals in the women’s singles bracket

The Wimbledon tournament is rapidly coming to a close as the women’s singles quarterfinals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. There are two quarterfinal matches each day and then the women’s semifinals take place on Thursday. ESPN and ESPN2 will continue airing the entirety of the tournament.

#4 seed Jessica Pegula was the top-ranked remaining American and she found herself bounced by unseeded Markéta Vondroušová in three sets (6-4, 2-6, 6-4). Vondroušová’s previous best finish at Wimbledon was the second round. Her best Grand Slam appearance was the 2019 French Open final.

Elina Svitolina sent the #1 seed packing as she upset Iga Świątek in three sets 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. This is Svitolina’s second Wimbledon semifinal, having reached that round in 2019. She will face Vondroušová in a battle of unseeded players.

The remaining quarterfinal matches include the following. We’ll be tracking results for each match as the final four women reach the semifinals at Wimbledon.

#3 Elena Rybakina vs. #6 Ons Jabeur

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #25 Madison Keys

Women’s semifinal matchups

Markéta Vondroušová vs. Elina Svitolina

TBD vs. TBD