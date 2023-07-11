Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the semifinals in the men’s singles bracket

The Wimbledon tournament is rapidly coming to a close and the men’s singles quarterfinals are taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be two quarterfinal matches each day, for both the men’s and women’s draw, airing on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.

#8 Jannik Sinner was the first player to secure a spot in the men’s singles semifinals. He beat unseeded Roman Safiullin in four sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. This is his third time competing in main tournament after losing in the 2019 qualifying tournament. He was bounced in the first round in 2021 and reached the quarterfinals last year.

We’ll be tracking results for each match as the final four men reach the semifinals at Wimbledon. The rest of the quarterfinal matches include:

#2 Novak Djokovic vs. #7 Andrey Rublev

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher Eubanks

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #6 Holger Rune

Men’s semifinal matchups

#8 Jannik Sinner vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD