4 Jessica Pegula vs. Markéta Vondroušová: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

No. 4 Jessica Pegula continues her run at Wimbledon with a quarterfinals matchup against Markéta Vondroušová. The match from No.1 Court is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 11.

Based on the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Pegula is considered a slight favorite with -125 odds to win this match.

Throughout the tournament, Pegula has been in excellent form, having lost only one set in four matches. In the recent fourth-round encounter, she defeated Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets, securing her place in the quarterfinals.

Vondroušová, on the other hand, showcased her resilience by defeating three consecutive ranked opponents to reach the quarterfinals. In the fourth round, despite dropping the first set, she mounted a comeback to overcome No. 32 Marie Boukova.

Women’s singles quarterfinals: #4 J. Pegula vs. M. Vondroušová

Match time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds Info on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Moneyline: Pegula -125 / Vondroušová +105

Spread: Pegula -1.5 (-110) / Vondroušová +1.5 (-110)

Total Games: 19.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Tourney odds

At the start of the tournament, Iga Swiatek was favored, and that status remains unchanged with +160 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following her, Elena Rybakina holds the second position with +290 odds to claim the title. Aryna Sabalenka follows closely behind with +330 odds, while Ons Jabeur is listed at +700 odds. Jessica Pegula has longer odds at +2000 to claim the Wimbledon title.