1 Iga Świątek vs. Elina Svitolina: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

No. 1 Iga Świątek continues her title quest in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Elina Svitolina at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 11. The match from Centre Court will air on ESPN.

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed Świątek as a strong favorite with -750 odds to win this match. Although the top seed dropped her first set of the tournament in the fourth round against No. 14 Belinda Bencic, she managed to bounce back and win the next two sets, securing her spot in the quarterfinals.

In contrast, Elina Svitolina achieved an impressive feat by defeating three consecutive ranked players to reach the quarterfinals. Her most recent victory in the fourth round against No. 19 Victoria Azarenka was particularly thrilling, with Svitolina winning an intense tiebreak by a score of 11-9 to advance.

Świątek and Svitolina have faced each other once before in a head-to-head matchup, which took place in 2021. Świątek emerged as the winner in that encounter, securing victory in two sets with a score of 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s singles quarterfinals: #1 Iga Świątek vs. Elina Svitolina

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds Info on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Moneyline: Iga Swiatek -750 / Elina Svitolina +500

Spread: Swiatek -5.5 (-105) / Svitolina +5.5 (-115)

Total Games: 19.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Tourney odds

Swiatek entered the tournament as the favorite, and she maintains that position with +160 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Elena Rybakina is the next contender with +290 odds to win the title, closely followed by Aryna Sabalenka at +330. Ons Jabeur is listed with +700 odds, while Jessica Pegula has longer odds at +2000.