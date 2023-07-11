2 Novak Djokovic vs. #7 Andrey Rublev: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

No. 2 Novak Djokovic will square off against No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The match from Centre Court is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite to win this matchup, holding -1400 odds. He is aiming for his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, although he faced some turbulence in his previous match against No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz, where he lost a set and needed to win a couple of tiebreaks to advance.

Rublev is also familiar with tiebreaks, having played in several of them during his grueling five-set victory over No. 23 Alexander Bublik in the previous round.

Djokovic and Rublev have met four times before, and Djokovic has emerged victorious in three of those encounters. Their most recent head-to-head match took place at the 2023 Australian Open, where Djokovic won convincingly in three sets with scores of 6-1, 6-2, and 6-4.

Men’s singles quarterfinals: #2 N. Djokovic vs. #7 A. Rublev

Match time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds Info on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Moneyline: Djokovic -1400 / Rublev +850

Spread: Djokovic -6.5 (-140) / Rublev +6.5 (+115)

Total Games: 32.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Tourney odds

Djokovic entered Wimbledon as the favorite, and that’s still the case with -190 odds to win the tournament — according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Carlos Alcaraz, the top-ranked men’s player in the world, stands behind him with +310 odds. Daniil Medvedev (+1000) and Jannik Sinner (+1200) are next in line. Rublev is a long shot at +6000 to take this Grand Slam.