How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on July 11 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’re less than three weeks out from the Great American Bash pay-per-view in Texas on July 30 and the card is slowly coming together for that show. The main focus for tonight’s show will be a dominant faction making their way down to the PC to confront the champ.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

The entire Judgement Day will appear on tonight’s show to confront NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Hayes has had a few run-ins with the group over the past few weeks and even appeared on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, losing to Finn Balor in singles action. Irked by the NXT champ helping Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley warned Melo and Williams to stay out of Judgement Day business. In response, the defiant champ challenged all of the members of the group to come down and meet them face-to-face and they accepted. It will be interesting to see how this will play out considering the building turmoil between Balor and men’s Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest within the group.

Hayes will also find out his opponent for GAB tonight as former champ Bron Breakker will face Ilja Dragunov in a No. 1 contender’s match. The two have clashed with each other a handful of times over the past few months and it escalated when they came to blows in a pull-apart brawl last week. We’ll see who earns a shot at Hayes’ title this evening.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will take on Joe Coffey tonight. If Stacks wins, then Tony D’Angelo will be freed from prison and they will get a shot at Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Championship. If Coffey wins, then Tony D will be imprisoned for the duration of his trial, where he will most likely be convicted. Even with accusations that he was the rat who dimed out D’Angelo, the “Underboss” stood firm last week in his efforts to free the “Don” and even revealed that he was the one who came up with this match. We’ll see how this match plays out and the fate of Tony D for the foreseeable future.

Also on the show, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will go one-on-one with Ivy Nile in a non-title match tonight. Nile is now alone after her Diamond Mine teammates in the Creed Brothers lost their “Loser Leaves NXT” match to the Dyad last week. We’ll also get Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U teaming to face Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey.