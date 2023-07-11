Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets square off in Summer League play Tuesday, with the Hornets still searching for their first win in Las Vegas. Brandon Miller is expected to play in this contest but the status of Scoot Henderson remains unclear. He is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Outside of the two banner prospects, Shaedon Sharpe is the main man to watch for Portland. Kai Jones and Bryce McGowens have been aggressive for the Hornets, but might not be getting enough volume due to Miller’s usage.

The Blazers are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 181.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers -5.5

Even if Henderson doesn’t suit up, the Blazers are the better overall unit. Sharpe is showing good signs of growth, and Portland’s supporting cast is playing with confidence. Miller hasn’t been efficient offensively and remains a liability defensively, while Charlotte’s other youngsters are not getting enough touches to make a difference. Take Portland to win and cover Tuesday.

Over/Under: Under 181.5

The Hornets are the worst offensive team in Summer League, averaging just 71.5 points per game on 30.4% shooting from the field. The Blazers are doing better at 92 points per game but that’s not enough to overcome Charlotte’s poor offensive output. The under is the play here.